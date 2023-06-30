Michael Gove blames the Greens for rows between Scottish and UK Governments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Gove blames the Greens for rows between Scottish and UK Governments

By Press Association
Michael Gove said relations between the Scottish and UK Governments were cordial (Lucy North/PA)
Michael Gove said relations between the Scottish and UK Governments were cordial (Lucy North/PA)

Michael Gove has said recent disagreements between the UK and Scottish Governments are often down to the Greens being against economic growth.

The Levelling Up Secretary also said the deposit return scheme (DRS) designed by ministers in Edinburgh was “poorly developed”.

The Conservative minister was in Edinburgh for a conference of council leaders, where he announced Scotland’s first “investment zones” in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Speaking to journalists, he said the investment of up to £80 million in each area came from the “broad shoulders of the UK Treasury” and they had worked “collaboratively” with the Scottish Government.

British Irish Council summit
Michael Gove with Humza Yousaf (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Asked if these would continue if Scotland became independent, he said: “If Scotland were independent, then it wouldn’t be possible for us to deliver or to invest in investment zones and to deliver green freeports.”

On the DRS, he said: “I do think that the deposit return scheme as prepared by the Scottish Government was poorly developed.”

Humza Yousaf’s Government recently delayed the DRS until at least October 2025, blaming the UK Government’s refusal to allow glass in the scheme.

Mr Gove said: “Obviously, we work with the Scottish Government and we want to work collaboratively with them.

“But there is a question because a number of things that have gone wrong recently: HPMAs, the DRS and also the policy that’s been taken until now on North Sea exploration.

“It’s a case of the Greens in the Scottish Government operating in a way that isn’t pro economic growth and doesn’t respect the specific needs of either the north east or Scotland’s rural and island communities.

“So, it’s a policy disagreement with the Green party that I have rather than any personal criticism of any individual.”

Under the co-operation agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens, the smaller party received two ministerial positions in the Scottish Government.

Mr Gove was also asked about the Scottish Government’s claims that Westminster is undermining devolution through its recent policy interventions.

As well as the DRS, UK ministers blocking of Holyrood’s gender recognition reforms have led to high-profile disputes between the two sides.

The Levelling Up Secretary said that, despite these disagreements, relations between the two Governments are “very good” and regular meetings take place.

He said: “I don’t think these are fundamentally, you know, constitutional or inter-governmental problems.”

The Scottish Government recently published a paper where it set out nine cases where, following Brexit, it believes the UK Government has undermined devolution.

Referring to this, Mr Gove said: “I completely understand why the SNP politicians will look to make a political point but the reality of day-to-day working is very cordial.”

