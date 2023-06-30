Get Rwanda done: Johnson warns of delays to scheme amid court battle

Boris Johnson said it was time to “get Rwanda done”, as he warned that the legal row over the scheme could ground flights until 2025.

The former prime minister used his Daily Mail column to endorse ministers’ commitment to the scheme and plans to appeal, after Court of Appeal judges rebuffed the argument that Rwanda could be considered a “safe third country”.

The decision was the latest setback in Rishi Sunak’s bid to “stop the boats” – one of his flagship pledges.

Mr Johnson, whose Government proposed the plan, said that now flights to Rwanda may not go ahead next year as he played on his famous 2019 slogan “Get Brexit Done”.

In his column, he wrote: “We always knew that it would be difficult, and when I launched the scheme on April 14 last year, I was explicit that it would take time, and that it would face many legal challenges and reverses.

“I also said that it might be necessary to take further steps and, if required, to change the law.

“The time has now come to do this. I have every hope that the Supreme Court will follow the opinion of the Lord Chief Justice, and quash the decision of the Court of Appeal.

“But we must be realistic. There is now a good chance that the law’s delays will be so severe that no illegal arrivals will be sent to Rwanda this year, and perhaps not even next year.”

Mr Johnson said that such a situation would be “intoler­able” and suggested it was time for Parliament to intervene.

He wrote: “The Government has the power, under Schedule 3 of the Asylum and Immigration Act 2004, to ask ­Parliament to deem Rwanda a safe country. That has not so far been done and it should now be done — immediately.

“Yes, of course there would be a row. The House of Lords might well be difficult — but we have been here before.

“It is time for the Government to settle the legal position.

“It is time — with a large remaining majority — for Parliament to determine that Rwanda is safe, bust the evil people traffickers, stop the boats, recapture the spirit of 2019 and get Rwanda done.”

Mr Johnson also played down suggestions from some Tory MPs that the UK should seek to leave the European Convention on Human Rights in order to push ahead with the scheme, which has been criticised by opposition parties and campaigners.

“There are some who argue that we should immediately quit the European Convention on Human Rights; and though I can certainly see the attractions of this – it would take time, and cause divisions, and would not solve the immediate problem raised by this case,” he wrote.