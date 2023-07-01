Radiographer strike action would have a ‘major impact’ on the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Radiographer strike action would have a ‘major impact’ on the NHS

By Press Association
Strike action by NHS workers who carry out key diagnostic tests and deliver some cancer care would have a major impact on the health service, the Society of Radiographers has said.

Radiographers are preparing to strike in some parts of England.

Staff at 43 NHS trusts have a mandate to stage walk outs, the union said after balloting 20,000 of its members.

Trusts affected include major cancer hubs and the hospital in health minister Will Quince’s constituency.

The Society called on the Government to enter talks to discuss “urgent improvements to pay and conditions”.

Dean Rogers, director of industrial strategy for the Society of Radiographers, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Nine out of 10 people see a radiographer in their treatment.

“We are absolutely on the front of the frontline.

“We absolutely know how serious and what an impact our members could have.

“Government are ignoring that fact and ignoring that reality.

“Patients are suffering every day now and this is a cry for help from the profession as much for the patients as it is for themselves.”

He said action has been “building up for a very long time” amid pressure on the workforce and demand outstripping investment.

“It’s still not too late to divert the strikes. We believe there are things that could happen and could be done if the minister sits down with us and talks to us seriously about addressing some of the concerns of our members,” he added.

Radiography workers are responsible for carrying out X-rays, MRI and CT scans, ultrasounds and breast screening, as well as radiotherapy for cancer patients.

Members in trusts including the Royal Marsden, University College London Hospitals, Liverpool University Hospitals, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, Nottingham University Hospitals, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston and East Suffolk and North Essex have a mandate to strike.

The Society of Radiographers said it is consulting with its members about the next steps, including where and when members will take strike action.

The first strike will likely take place in July, it said.

The NHS is already bracing itself for the biggest walk out of doctors in July.

Junior doctors will stage a five-day walk out in the middle of the month while consultants – the most senior hospital doctors – will stage industrial action two days later.

