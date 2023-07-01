Home Safe campaign to end ‘grim choice’ faced by late night workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Home Safe campaign to end ‘grim choice’ faced by late night workers

By Press Association
A new campaign has been launched in a bid to end the “grim choice” faced by bar and restaurant staff retuning home at the end of late night shifts (PA)
A new campaign has been launched in a bid to end the “grim choice” faced by bar and restaurant staff retuning home at the end of late night shifts (PA)

A new campaign has been launched in a bid to end the “grim choice” faced by bar and restaurant staff retuning home at the end of late night shifts.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) is demanding such workers are provided with transport home by their employers.

It has relaunched its Safe Home campaign, with the demands coinciding with the STUC youth conference in Glasgow this weekend.

In 2022, Glasgow City Council passed a motion requiring all hospitality firms seeking an extended licence to provide safe transport home for late night workers.

Taxis can be ‘unaffordable’ for some workers, STUC youth committee chairman Fred Bayer said (PA)

But STUC youth committee chairman Fred Bayer said many staff working in pubs, clubs and restaurants are still facing a “grim choice” – often having to chose between spending an “unaffordable” amount on a taxi or walking home because of the “inadequacy” of public transport.

He said: “Young trade unionists are gathering in Glasgow this weekend to call time on workplaces forcing their staff into potentially dangerous and costly situations when seeking just to get to or from their work.

“Late night economy workers face a grim choice. They either fork out an unaffordable amount of their nightly wages on a taxi or, inexplicably, face walking home at night due to the inadequacy of our public transport.

“Employers have a duty of care and we’re calling on them, local authorities and the Scottish Government to stand by workers, ensuring they get safe home from their work.”

STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said the new campaign shows “young people becoming empowered to demand better from their employers”.

She added: “Quite simply, they are demanding to be treated with dignity and not have to be out of pocket or potentially put in danger when travelling to or from their work.

“In a cost-of-living crisis, with endemic low pay for young people, it cannot be right that they are spending fortunes of their wages on taxis home at the end of their shift or, worse still, finding no way home with inadequate public transport.

“This is an immediate demand from our young workers and we need local authorities, Scottish Government and all politicians across the country to hear their voices loud and clear.”

More from The Courier

Keith explores the pond.
Nature watch: Enchanted by the azure dancers of the hill breeze in southern Perthshire
The image shows author Paul A Mendelson reading from a copy of The Forever Moment.
Why screenwriter and The Forever Moment author Paul A Mendelson is never lost for…
A muffin with frosting and takeaway cup of tea from ReBoutique.
Dundee Restaurant Week: 4 top spots to get the best cake and hot drink…
Woman as a motorist is in dispute with a cyclist and scolds of annoyance during the car ride; Shutterstock ID 1182484306; purchase_order: Courier; job: lesley hart cycling
LESLEY HART: I am the cyclist that motorists hate - sorry!
The Abbey Street works site was cleared around 15 years ago. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Affordable homes bid for historic factory site near Arbroath Abbey
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty on 'privilege' of being Dundee boss as he reveals Dee kids will…
Sarah and Laura Murphy-Illsley claim to have a number of issues with their temporary accommodation. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee couple fear for baby's health after being moved into council flat 'infested with…
Tavish turns 20 on Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee dog who could be Scotland's oldest Westie celebrates 20th birthday
Upper Pitcairn enjoys a fabulous Highland Perthshire setting. Image: Savills.
Highland Perthshire farmhouse has amazing views, separate holiday cottage and renewable energy
Rachel Leitch (second right) and family with Rock Choir creator and creative director, Caroline Redman Lusher. Image: Rachel Leitch
How singing with Rock Choir in Perth and Glenrothes helps improve well-being