Rishi Sunak discusses ‘sting’ of racism amid fallout from damning cricket report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak discusses ‘sting’ of racism amid fallout from damning cricket report

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watched the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watched the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Prime Minister has spoken about the “sting” of racism, as he reflected on his love of cricket in the wake of a damning report into the sport.

Rishi Sunak, an avid cricket fan, joined the BBC’s Test Match Special programme for an interview during a break in Saturday’s Ashes action.

His appearance came days after the long-awaited Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report found racism, sexism and elitism widespread within the sport.

Mr Sunak, the first British-Asian occupant of No 10, said it was “sad” reading but offered his backing to the England and Wales Cricket Board and said officials were “absolutely committed to fixing all the problems”.

But he also used the interview, which he said could be his longest grilling since becoming Prime Minister, to reflect on his own experience of racism.

“Of course I have experienced racism growing up, in particular, and of course I know it exists,” he said.

“It stings you in a way that very few other things do.

“And I’m in a job where I take criticism on a daily basis, hourly basis, minute-by-minute basis.

“It stings you. It does hurt.”

“One time, which I’ve talked about in the past, where I was with my younger brother and sister out and about in Southampton and some people said a bunch of things and I felt doubly bad because I felt bad about it. But I had my younger brother and sister with me and I didn’t want them to hear it and be exposed to it. It was really hard.”

The Prime Minister, who has spoken before about his experience of racism, said that Britain had changed as a country.

“One thing I take comfort from is I think the things that happened to me when I was a kid, I think they wouldn’t happen to my kids today, because I think we’ve just made incredible progress as a country and we should be proud of that,” he said.

Talking with broadcaster Jonathan Agnew, he said that the UK had made progress since he was young.

But he added that it was important to recognise “that there is no place for racism or sexism or anything else in our society and where we find it we should stamp it out”.

Mr Agnew, the long-serving cricket correspondent, joked with Mr Sunak that the interview would not stray into politics.

And much of the conversation did focus on the Prime Minister’s love of cricket, as he recounted visits to the old Hampshire cricket grounds growing up in Southampton as well as more recent exploits in the back garden of Downing Street with England’s T20 World Cup winners.

“That was actually, literally, the best day I’ve had in this job,” he admitted.

“How many times in your life do you get a childhood dream, playing cricket in your back garden with the England cricket team?”

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Four – Lord’s
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Lord’s on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

But Mr Sunak, who was watching the Ashes with England women’s cricketer Tammy Beaumont and ECB chair Richard Thompson, did discuss his disappointment at the independent commission report.

He said: “It was, for people who love cricket, really hard to read and you were just sad.”

“I have spent a little bit of the morning talking to the team at the ECB and I think they have approached it in exactly the right way.”

The Prime Minister, who recounted many of his cricketing heroes during the interview, was spotted alongside commentator and former Hampshire cricketer Mark Nicholas during his afternoon at Lords.

Mr Sunak was in attendance on the same day as the Prince of Wales, Prince George and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

The final few minutes of the interview saw Mr Sunak present a Points of Light award, and a red velvet cake, to Sir Andrew Strauss for his “Red for Ruth” work supporting families impacted by a terminal cancer diagnosis.

More from The Courier

Ricky Little stars in his Arbroath FC testimonial match. Image: SNS
4 Ricky Little talking points as Arbroath legend nets in testimonial as Montrose gatecrash…
Anstruther lifeboat.
Paddleboarder taken to hospital after lifeboat rescue off Fife coast
Rory MacLeod is all smiles ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Dundee United youngsters impress as Tangerines emerge victorious from five-goal friendly
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by MARTYN PICKERSGILL/BOOKER PRIZE FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11024347a) A handout photo made available by the Booker Prize Foundation shows the Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on 09 November 2019 (issued 19 November 2020). Douglas Stuart on 19 November 2020 won 2020 Bokker Prize for his debut autobiographical novel 'Shuggie Bain', about his childhood in Glasgow, Scotland in 1980s. Douglas Stuart won 2020 Booker Prize, London, United Kingdom - 09 Nov 2019
'The best thing we could be was invisible': Young Mungo author Douglas Stuart opens…
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee abuser found guilty of repeatedly stabbing partner
Keith explores the pond.
Nature watch: Enchanted by the azure dancers of the hill breeze in southern Perthshire
The image shows author Paul A Mendelson reading from a copy of The Forever Moment.
Why screenwriter and The Forever Moment author Paul A Mendelson is never lost for…
A muffin with frosting and takeaway cup of tea from ReBoutique.
Dundee Restaurant Week: 4 top spots to get the best cake and hot drink…
Woman as a motorist is in dispute with a cyclist and scolds of annoyance during the car ride; Shutterstock ID 1182484306; purchase_order: Courier; job: lesley hart cycling
LESLEY HART: I am the cyclist that motorists hate - sorry!
The Abbey Street works site was cleared around 15 years ago. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Affordable homes bid for historic factory site near Arbroath Abbey