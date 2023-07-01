Truss to convene taskforce to tackle slumping global growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Truss to convene taskforce to tackle slumping global growth

By Press Association
Former prime minister Liz Truss (Alistair Grant/PA)
Former prime minister Liz Truss (Alistair Grant/PA)

Liz Truss is set to launch a new taskforce of economists aimed at finding solutions to sluggish growth in the West.

The new Growth Commission, which will be launched later this month, has been convened by Ms Truss as an independent body to help tackle the causes of low growth.

First reported by The Telegraph, the commission will be chaired by economist and deputy chair of the Centre for Economics and Business Research Douglas McWilliams.

He said that the new body would consider how the West can break out of a “stagnation loop”.

“We need to change the economic conversation now for the future of our advanced democracies,” he said.

Growth was the dominant pre-occupation for Ms Truss during her bid to become Tory leader and subsequent short-lived spell in No 10.

Ms Truss railed against the “anti-growth coalition”, as she and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sought to use the mini-budget to boost growth in the British economy.

The new commission will reportedly launch on July 12.

It currently has a single-page website, with the words: “Coming Soon.”

Shanker Singham, international trade policy expert whose proposals in the years after the EU referendum saw him dubbed the “Brexiteers’ brain”, will also join the new body.

