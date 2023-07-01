Scottish prisons without suicide prevention strategy for 547 days, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish prisons without suicide prevention strategy for 547 days, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
Katie Allan and William Lindsay took their own lives while being held at Polmont Young Offenders Institution (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Katie Allan and William Lindsay took their own lives while being held at Polmont Young Offenders Institution (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish prisons urgently need a suicide prevention strategy after the previous approach expired 547 days ago, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has accused Scottish ministers of presiding over a “self-harm epidemic” after a new strategy was delayed until October.

The Scottish Government’s Talk to Me Strategy – introduced in 2016 to prevent suicide in prison – became ineffective on December 31 2021.

A revised mental health and wellbeing strategy was expected from the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) in early 2023, however, following a written parliamentary question from Mr McArthur, a delay was confirmed to the end of October 2023.

Hate Crime and Public Order bill
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The urgent demands come after the Council of Europe released its annual penal statistics which showed Scotland had a “very high” incarceration rate in January 2022, with 136 inmates per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to a Europe-wide average of 104.

And it revealed Scotland’s suicide rate in prisons was 16 deaths per 10,000 inmates in 2021.

Meanwhile, Glasgow University researchers said that in 2022 that there had been 42% more suicides in Scottish prisons following the introduction of the 2016 strategy than before it came into effect.

Mr McArthur has also said the fatal accident inquiry process should be overhauled after the investigation into the deaths of Katie Allan, 21; and William Lindsay, 16; who took their own lives while incarcerated at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in 2018, is expected to begin in 2024.

He said: “The SNP have presided over a self-harm epidemic behind the gates and walls of Scotland’s prisons. Tragic cases like those of Katie Allan and William Lindsay have exposed the tragic reality of self-harm.

“The Government’s only strategy seems to be one of delays and broken promises. This inaction endangers more lives, retraumatises loved one and leaves families feeling completely and utterly powerless.

“547 days is an appallingly long time for prisoners, guards and families to be waiting for action.

“To make matters worse, we have a fatal accident inquiry system that is simply not fit for purpose, with investigations into deaths in prison taking years to complete.

“To save lives and restore faith in the system, the Government must urgently bring forward a strategy which will implement proper checks and balances and enable a comprehensive rollout of mental health professionals across Scotland’s prisons.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “The safe treatment and mental health of all those in custody is a key priority for this Government, and I acknowledge the distress caused to so many people when a prison death occurs.

“It is anticipated that the Scottish Prison Service’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy will be published by the end of October 2023.”

More from The Courier

Ian Murray was pleased with his Raith Rovers side but said there are things to work on. Image: Raith TV.
Ian Murray says side-lined star must be 'foaming at the mouth' at Raith Rovers'…
Fife Pride 2023 event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
39 great pictures as crowds enjoy Fife Pride 2023
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails 'excellent' Dark Blues in Brechin friendly as he discusses…
Jim Goodwin gives a thumbs-up to Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United ‘new faces’ timeline as Tannadice recruitment drive continues
Scott Tiffoney opens the scoring at Brechin. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points as new boy Scott Tiffoney steals the show in Brechin…
Kelty Hearts hosted Raith Rovers in the Fife Cup.
5 Kelty Hearts v Raith Rovers talking points as visitors progress in Fife Cup…
Ricky Little stars in his Arbroath FC testimonial match. Image: SNS
4 Ricky Little talking points as Arbroath legend nets in testimonial but Montrose gatecrash…
Anstruther lifeboat.
Paddleboarder taken to hospital after lifeboat rescue off Fife coast
Rory MacLeod is all smiles ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Dundee United youngsters impress as Tangerines emerge victorious from five-goal friendly
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by MARTYN PICKERSGILL/BOOKER PRIZE FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11024347a) A handout photo made available by the Booker Prize Foundation shows the Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on 09 November 2019 (issued 19 November 2020). Douglas Stuart on 19 November 2020 won 2020 Bokker Prize for his debut autobiographical novel 'Shuggie Bain', about his childhood in Glasgow, Scotland in 1980s. Douglas Stuart won 2020 Booker Prize, London, United Kingdom - 09 Nov 2019
'The best thing we could be was invisible': Young Mungo author Douglas Stuart opens…