Dentistry calls to NHS 24 more than double in five years, figures show

By Press Association
Dental calls to NHS 24 have more than doubled in five years (PA)
Dental calls to NHS 24 have more than doubled in five years (PA)

Dentistry calls to NHS 24 have more than doubled in five years, figures obtained by Scottish Labour have shown.

In 2022/23, oral and dental health calls to the 24-hour healthcare service reached 67,189, according to freedom of information figures.

An increase of 41,680 more calls were received in this timeframe compared to 2018/19, where NHS 24 had 25,509 dental health queries.

Scottish Labour have warned the figures show a “two-tier” dental service is emerging in Scotland as thousands turn to the NHS service after struggling to get a dentist appointment.

It comes after the British Dental Association warned in June that dentistry in Scotland faced an “existential threat” after analysis showed more than half of NHS capacity had been lost compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The figures have been increasing steadily over the last few years with 29,737 calls to NHS 24 from April 2018 to March 2020, before rising to 43,180 a year later and 65,090 in 2021/22.

Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney said: “The chaos engulfing our dental services is forcing NHS dentistry to the brink.

General Election 2017 aftermath
Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney (Nick Ansell/PA)

“Concerns about access to care and a collapsing workforce have fallen on deaf ears, but the Scottish Government need to start taking these warnings seriously and properly tackle these issues.

“The SNP cannot continue to sit on their hands as this crisis worsens. Urgent action must be taken now to bring dentistry services back from the brink.”

The British Dental Association (BDA) Scotland believes that NHS 24 provides an “invaluable service” by referring patients for emergency care.

Charlotte Waite, national director of BDA Scotland, said: “Inevitably patients are hitting the phones as access to NHS dentistry becomes ever more challenging.

“The Scottish Government said they want equitable access for all. That will only be possible if they deliver sustainable funding.”

