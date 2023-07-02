Labour says reforms would tackle ‘exodus’ of teachers from profession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour says reforms would tackle ‘exodus’ of teachers from profession

By Press Association
Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson (Peter Byrne/PA)

A new package of measures to recruit and retain teachers in English schools would lead to “world-class teaching for every child”, Labour has said.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use a speech next week to promise to reinstate the requirement for new teachers to have or to be working towards qualified teacher status, amid a raft of proposals the party says would boost standards in schools.

It comes as schools grapple with teacher vacancies and gaps in staffing.

Teacher vacancies have doubled in the past two years, according to the most recent official data for England, while more than 40,000 teachers left their jobs in the last year.

Labour said that its plan, which would introduce reforms on how teachers and schools access incentive payments as well as offering more professional development, would help stem the “exodus” of teachers from the profession.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Labour would also create a single framework to simplify the current network of retention incentive payment funds.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party is looking to boost standards in schools (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Such a move, the party said, would ensure money will be used to attract staff in subjects and schools where they are most needed.

“Labour’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity rests on driving high and rising standards in our schools.

“To deliver a broad curriculum that’s rich in knowledge and skills, we need world-class teaching for every child,” Ms Phillipson said.

“Only Labour has the vision to re-establish teaching as a profession that is respected and valued as a skilled job which delivers for our country.”

Over 30% of teachers who qualified in the last 11 years have since left teaching, the party said.

The party has already pledged to recruit more than 6,500 new teachers, funded by ending tax breaks for private schools.

Labour said it would introduce a new retention payment when teachers complete the two-year early career framework in order to tackle new teachers leaving the job.

“A good retention plan is the best recruitment plan: that is why Labour will bring in qualified teacher status, simplify the complex incentive payments system and reform the Early Career Framework to ensure that every classroom has a world-class teacher,” Ms Phillipson said.

