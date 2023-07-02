Green industrialist Dale Vince denies donations to Labour paid for influence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green industrialist Dale Vince denies donations to Labour paid for influence

By Press Association
Dale Vince joins Just Stop Oill activists during a protest (Aaron Chown/PA)
Dale Vince joins Just Stop Oill activists during a protest (Aaron Chown/PA)

British green energy industrialist Dale Vince has defended making £1.5 million donations to the Labour Party as well as contributions to Just Stop Oil saying he does not seek influence.

The founder of Ecotricity said he made the donations during the past  10 years to help Labour into power as he supported its environmental stance.

He told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “The reason I do that is I want them to win the next election as there is a funding gap between Labour and the Tories, a very big funding gap, and I am trying to do what I can to try and close that gap.”

Mansfield Town v Forest Green Rovers – Sky Bet League Two – One Call Stadium
Dale Vince has defended his donations to Just Stop Oil and the Labour Party (Mike Egerton/PA)

He added: “I am very clear with them that I do not want anything and they are very clear there is nothing on offer anyway.”

Mr Vince said he had not influenced Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to end North Sea oil and gas exploration and he added that this was the right-wing press “joining the dots” to suggest it was a result of his donations.

Defending the Labour proposal he said of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: “He has no mandate to drill in the North Sea for oil and gas, in fact he has no mandate at all, he should call an election”.

Mr Vince accepted Labour’s announcement to delay funding green policies as “very sensible” because of the current economic crisis.

But he said that investing in green energy could boost the country’s economy.

He said: “In terms of the cost-of-living crisis that we face, energy bills are a big part of that, if we transition to 100% green energy, we are at nearly 50% already.

“We can eradicate fuel poverty, we can separate ourselves from global fossil fuel markets and be truly energy independent, the economic benefits to our country would be in excess of £50 billion a year kept in our country.”

He added: “For every billion pounds we invest in fossil fuels versus renewable energy, we can get twice as many jobs from renewable energy and twice as much GDP growth so a lot of what we need to do to get to a green economy doesn’t require money at all.”

Mr Vince also defended the Just Stop Oil protests saying the “few minutes disruption” did not compare to UN figures stating that “four million people had lost their lives and 20 million are made homeless each year” because of climate change.

