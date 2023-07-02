Shadow education secretary says Jess Phillips not racist amid headteacher row

Bridget Phillipson has said she does not believe her Labour frontbench colleague Jess Phillips is racist, amid a row with a high-profile headteacher.

Ms Phillips was accused of “racist and bullying behaviour” by Katharine Birbalsingh, former chairwoman of the Social Mobility Commission and once dubbed Britain’s strictest headteacher.

Asked about the allegations on Sunday, shadow education secretary Ms Phillipson said she does not believe her colleague is racist, but anyone who is unhappy with the conduct of an MP should make their concerns known through the formal parliamentary process.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said she does not believe her colleague Jess Phillips is racist (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Ms Birbalsingh, head of high-achieving Michaela Community School in Brent, north-west London, accused Ms Phillips, MP for Birmingham Yardley and a shadow Home Office minister, of seeking to “whip up a social media mob” against her on Twitter.

“Her behaviour is a clear example of ‘unconscious bias’. I mean that she hates me, despite not knowing me, because she subscribes to the idea that black and Asian individuals in public life owe a duty to voice opinions that match with a left-wing view of the world, or they are worthy of her contempt,” Ms Birbalsingh said in a four-page open letter to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer published on Saturday.

The row came after the headteacher said she inadvertently tweeted a picture of Tina Turner alongside her abusive former husband Ike Turner amid tributes to the late star.

Below is my open letter to Sir Keir Starmer ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩ regarding the behaviour of his Shadow Minister Jess Phillips. pic.twitter.com/vNMvceO5lr — Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) July 1, 2023

Ms Phillipson was asked on Sky’s Sophie Ridge On Sunday programme to respond to the allegations levelled at her colleague.

She said: “My reaction to anyone who feels unhappy about the conduct of a Labour MP is that they should complain through our processes and then the matter can be looked into.

“And, as Members of Parliament, we’re also subject to a code of conduct… and there are processes in place for people who are unhappy with an MP’s behaviour, to report it in that way.

“I would suggest that to any individual that’s unhappy about the conduct of a Member of Parliament.”

Asked if it is right for Ms Birbalsingh to put in an official complaint, Ms Phillipson said: “I think anyone who is unhappy about the conduct of an MP in any way should make their concerns known and then they can be properly considered.”

Asked if she thinks Ms Phillips is racist, Ms Phillipson said: “No, I don’t. But I think it’s important that, if people have concerns, if they’re unhappy about the conduct of a Member of Parliament, that can be investigated as part of that process.”

Katharine Birbalsingh has accused Labour MP Jess Phillips of ‘racist and bullying behaviour’ (PA)

She was also asked if there is any truth in claims that criticism has been levelled at the headteacher because she is not seen as being left-wing.

Ms Phillipson said: “When I visit schools the length and breadth of the country, what I find are dedicated people who are focused on making sure children get a great start in life.

“Very rarely will the conversation drift into politics. What people come into teaching to do, and what people when they become school leaders are focused on as well, is delivering really high-quality education. And that’s as it should be.”

Asked if she would like to visit the Michaela Community School run by Ms Birbalsingh, the shadow education secretary said: “I visit schools everywhere. I’m always open to invitations to visit schools right across the country, it’s the best part of the job.”

Ms Phillips has been contacted for a response.