Home Politics

Travellers to France advised not to cancel trips but to avoid cities at night

By Press Association
People making their way along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People making their way along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Holidaymakers have been advised by a travel expert not to cancel their trips to France following five nights of unrest but to stay “flexible” and avoid big cities at night-time.

Rioting has spread across the country following the fatal shooting by police of 17-year-old boy Nahel in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

The UK Government updated its guidance for travellers to France to warn of “potential disruption” but it does not advise against travel to the country.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay encouraged people considering travelling to France to check the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for updated advice.

Firefighters use a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)
Firefighters use a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, he said: “It’s something that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office will be monitoring very closely.

“They keep regular updates on their website.

“And what I would say to anyone concerned about it who is thinking of travelling to France, to keep an eye on the Foreign Office website, there will be regular updates there, and that will keep people informed.”

Paul Charles, founder of travel consultancy The PC Agency, suggested people should not cancel their trips as they would not be covered by their travel insurance unless the FCDO advised against travel to France.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s clearly a nerve-wracking time for those planning to go, it’s vital to keep up to date with the latest news because it’s such a fast-moving situation and UK travellers are going to have to be flexible in their planning.

“My advice would be to stay clear for the moment of big cities in the evenings, make sure you are not going to areas where there is likely to be large protests taking place and seek advice from the hotel you are staying in or from local websites which are being updated about the situation.

Mont St Michel, on the north coast of France (Martin Keene/PA)
Mont St Michel, on the north coast of France with travellers advised to avoid cities(Martin Keene/PA)

“The last thing you should do is cancel your trip because you would not be covered under travel insurance for that because you are still able to travel, flights and ferries are still going, you would suffer quite a financial loss.

“The travel advice would have to change from the Government to one of ‘we advise against travel’ and that is not what they are doing at the moment.”

He added: “This has the potential to flare up into a much more worrying situation because of the deep frustration in some French cities about the political situation, it could easily get worse before it gets better.

“It follows demonstrations about pension reform and what you are seeing now is a widening into other political issues and during hot summer evenings in France this has the potential to get worse.

“I wouldn’t say don’t book a holiday to France, it remains a very attractive place to go but book to go somewhere that is more remote, quieter, that isn’t a big city and steer clear of big cities in the evenings.”

The sun sets behind the Eiffel Tower and the skyscrapers of La Defense (John Walton/PA)
Travellers are advised to avoid big cities at night-time (John Walton/PA)

The latest FCDO advice states: “Since June 27, riots have taken place across France.

“Many have turned violent.

“Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted.

“There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced.

“Some local authorities may impose curfews.

“Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable.

“You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities.”

