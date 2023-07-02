Rail travellers in Scotland to be hit with ‘steep’ fare rises from Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail travellers in Scotland to be hit with ‘steep’ fare rises from Monday

By Press Association
ScotRail fares are to rise by 4.8% on Monday – though season and flexi ticket prices are not included in the increase (Lauren Hurley/PA)
ScotRail fares are to rise by 4.8% on Monday – though season and flexi ticket prices are not included in the increase (Lauren Hurley/PA)

A hike in rail fares from Monday is “bleak news” for travellers amid the current cost of living crisis, opposition politicians told ministers.

With ScotRail to rise ticket prices for most journeys by 4.8%, Conservatives condemned the “steep rise”.

Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton insisted the cost of travelling by train should remain frozen “until at least the end of the year”.

The rise in fares, which comes in 15 months after ScotRail was taken into public ownership, will not apply to season and flexi tickets, in a bid to ensure those who make the most frequent journeys are not impacted.

Tories said rail travellers had ‘endured reduced services, cancellations, industrial action and now rising ticket prices’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Scottish Conservative transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “This steep fares rise is a bitter pill for hard-pressed commuters to swallow, particularly in the middle of a global cost-of-living crisis.”

The Tory added that the price hike was also “entirely at odds with the SNP-Greens’ stated mission to get people out of their cars and on to public transport instead”.

Hitting out at the Scottish Government, Mr Simpson said: “Nicola Sturgeon promised us things would get better when she nationalised ScotRail last year – but the opposite has happened.

“Rail users have endured reduced services, cancellations, industrial action and now rising ticket prices.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton similarly described Monday’s rise in travel prices as “bleak news for rail users”.

The Lib Dem said: “I am calling for fares to be frozen until at least the end of the year, providing much-needed respite for hardworking commuters and everyone travelling around the country during these trying times.

“The SNP/Green Government’s response to the cost-of-living crisis has been abject and they have just missed the all-important climate targets yet again.

“Control of rail fares is within their hands yet rail users are seeing price increases.”

He continued: “Now that ScotRail is in public hands, we need long-term ticketing solutions to encourage people to rely on rail travel, backed by trains that run on time.”

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan has previously said the increase is less than similar rises elsewhere in the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking last month when the rise was announced, Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan said while the Government had frozen fares as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis, it was “simply no longer sustainable” to do so.

But she said the 4.8% rise was lower than the 5.9% increase in fares being brought in across the rest of the UK, and was also below inflation.

Ms McAllan said: “This below-inflation increase means fares remain, on average, lower than across the rest of Great Britain.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.”

“The fares increase does not include season tickets and flexi-passes which remain frozen at current prices.

“For over a decade the Scottish Government has kept fares increases down by ensuring they are in line with RPI, or even lower in the case of off-peak fares.

“This increase is less than inflation and means fares remain, on average, lower than across the rest of Great Britain where the most recent increase was almost 6%.”

The spokesperson continued: “Fares have now been frozen for almost 18 months, however, that is no longer sustainable.

“We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option.

“Work continues to deliver a ScotRail peak fares removal pilot from October this year, alongside wider work on our Fair Fares review.”

