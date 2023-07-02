World cycling championships could inspire ‘new generation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World cycling championships could inspire ‘new generation’

By Press Association
More than 2,000 elite cyclists and para-cyclists will be in Glasgow for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in August (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than 2,000 elite cyclists and para-cyclists will be in Glasgow for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in August (Jane Barlow/PA)

Glasgow’s hosting of a major cycling event next month will bring economic benefits to Scotland and could also inspire a “new generation” to get on their bikes, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Culture minister Christina McKelvie spoke out ahead of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships getting under way in the city.

The event will see more than 2,000 elite cyclists and para-cyclists compete in the tournament – which will bring 13 World Championships together for the first time.

Cyclists will compete for honours in more than 190 categories over 11 days from August 3 to 13, with the competition including disciplines ranging from track springs and mountain bike downhill races to BMX freestyle events and indoor cycling acrobatics.

Culture minister Christina McKelvie said she hopes the event will ‘help inspire a new generation to cycle’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms McKelvie said: “Scotland will proudly host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in August, with communities and businesses ready to provide a warm welcome to people from around the world.

“This historic event will showcase our breathtaking scenery and support tourism, hospitality and other businesses across our cities, towns and villages, helping drive economic benefits across Scotland.”

She added that ministers have already improved cycling infrastructure across Scotland, and said: “We hope this event will help inspire a new generation to cycle, helping more people to benefit from the mental and physical health benefits it can bring.

“This is also a great opportunity to promote the broader benefits of active travel for us all which helps reduce emissions.”

