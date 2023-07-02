Holyrood committee urges greater transparency in civil service decision-making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood committee urges greater transparency in civil service decision-making

By Press Association
A series of recommendations have been made for civil servants working for the Scottish Government. (Jane Barlow/PA)
A series of recommendations have been made for civil servants working for the Scottish Government. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s most senior civil servant must have greater transparency in driving understanding of Scottish Government decision-making, a Holyrood committee has said.

MSPs on the Finance and Public Administration Committee have published a report into effective decision-making after it heard evidence from permanent secretary John-Paul Marks and Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.

The report recommends the civil service clarifies what its processes are to encourage meaningful internal engagement amid concern that the processes “only make sense to a small number of policymakers”.

It also recommended a shift from the traditional model of the civil service which values “agile generalist skills”, towards a focus on a range of “specialist skills”.

During the evidence sessions with Mr Marks in May, he defended the civil service’s “impartial” work on Scottish independence prospectus papers.

He also said examples where minutes were not taken during key meetings, such as those involving Fergus Marine shipyard, were “regrettable”.

The report marks the first time a Holyrood committee has assessed the inner workings of the civil service and Scottish Government administration.

The report also seeks Mr Marks’ view on whether a central body is needed to bring oversight across the Scottish Government to ensure continued professionalism working civil servants.

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson said: “The findings in our report are intended to support the Scottish Government in providing greater understanding and transparency over how it takes decisions. This is important if we are to create a better informed, more nuanced and less adversarial environment.

“Greater understanding and transparency will enable everybody – inside and outside of government – to learn what works well and what doesn’t.

“If government decision-making processes only make sense to a small number of policymakers, then, most others outwith government are excluded from evaluating or indeed contributing towards the decision-making process

“While we welcome recent developments to enhance the capabilities of civil servants, allied to that must be a coherent and systematic way to assess the quality of how decisions are made.

“This is essential to identify where decision-making processes need improvement and where skills need developed. It should also drive up quality, ensuring it is more consistent across the Scottish Government.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to openness and transparency and recognises that scrutiny is essential for effective governance.

“We welcome the Finance and Public Administration Committee’s report on effective decision making and will consider its recommendations.”

