Female entrepreneurship failing to increase in Scotland – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Female entrepreneurship failing to increase in Scotland – survey

By Press Association
Entrepreneurship rates between men and women varied (Joe Giddens/PA)
Entrepreneurship rates between men and women varied (Joe Giddens/PA)

There has been a drop in youth entrepreneurship activity in Scotland – while female entrepreneurship is failing to increase in line with the rest of the UK, a survey suggests.

However ethnic minorities in Scotland showed a stronger association with entrepreneurship, with rates double the white population in 2022.

The annual survey was carried out by researchers at the University of Strathclyde as part of a global project to monitor entrepreneurial activity.

It used the sum of the nascent entrepreneurship and the new business owner-manager rate to calculate total early-stage entrepreneurial activity (TEA) rate.

The researchers examined responses from 1,582 participants of working age (18 to 64).

The TEA rate for the 18-24 age group saw a drop of three percentage points, going from 13.3% in 2021 to 10.4% in 2022.

The ratio of female to males was 68%, behind the figure for the UK overall at 79%.

TEA in the non-white population was at 17%, double the white TEA which stood at 8.5% in 2022.

Dr Samuel Mwaura, one of the report’s co-authors, said: “Why is it so difficult to move the needle on female entrepreneurship in Scotland?

“We need around 60,000 more women engaging in early-stage enterprise in Scotland to approach gender parity, but despite much effort over the last several years, female rates just have not improved and we are out of pace with progress in female entrepreneurial activity in the rest of the UK.”

He added: “Furthermore, the female gap starts at the level of perceptions of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial intentions among people presently not engaged in enterprise, and carries through to actual start-up activity and established business ownership rates.

“Clearly, there is something in Scotland that is not working for female entrepreneurship and we need to figure it out and fix it.

“However, it is encouraging that ethnic minority entrepreneurship in Scotland seems to have finally recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

“Ethnic minorities continue to make substantial contributions to entrepreneurship in Scotland, especially at a time when entrepreneurial rates are declining.”

More from The Courier

Broghty Ferry's Gala Week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins
EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee's Camperdown…
Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and…
Lewis Vaughan is 'feeling stronger' going into the new season. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan 'feeling stronger' and insists he was never taken off…
A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured fisherman to hospital. Image: Kath Flannery
Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Ross Logie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 30/06/2023
Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant
Angus athletes Eva Finnie and Lyall Webster opened the upgraded Forfar Community Camus gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Forfar's new community campus gym after major revamp
Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Roar-some' time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out
Fire at West Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
Police launch probe into 'deliberate fire' at Dundee industrial estate