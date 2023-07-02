Top medic describes ‘loss of trust’ between Government and doctors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Top medic describes ‘loss of trust’ between Government and doctors

By Press Association
Concerns have been raised about a ‘loss of trust’ between doctors and the Government (PA)
Concerns have been raised about a ‘loss of trust’ between doctors and the Government (PA)

The “loss of trust” between doctors and the Government is the worst it has been for at least three decades, a senior medic has said.

Dr Phil Banfield, chairman of council at the British Medical Association (BMA), said that he has never known such a breakdown of trust in his 30 years as a medic.

He said it is an “absolute travesty” that doctors feel they have no other choice than to take strike action.

Later this month, junior doctors are planning to stage the largest walkout in the history of the NHS – a five-day walkout from July 13-18.

And consultants – the most senior doctors in the NHS – are planning to stage industrial action on July 20-21, where they will only provide scaled-back “Christmas day cover”.

Dr Banfield urged ministers to enter talks, saying the Government’s precondition to not get round the table when strikes are planned is a “completely artificial red line”.

He warned that doctors could strike “to the next general election – and beyond” as he called for the Government to enter talks through the conciliation service Acas.

“The loss of trust that has happened between this government and the medical profession I’ve never seen before,” he told the PA news agency.

“We’ve asked for multiple meetings and because of the dispute, they have been declined.

“It’s really sad for the NHS to be in this state.

“It is a complete fallacy that to solve the doctors dispute is unaffordable, it costs more to not fix it than to fix it.

“It is an absolute travesty that we’re in the position where doctors feel that there is no alternative but to take strike action.”

Dr Banfield added: “We signalled a year ago that this was the issue, they have taken an enormously long time to engage and when they have engaged it’s been for the briefest of moments and it hasn’t felt like they have a genuine interest in settling the pay dispute with doctors.”

Asked if consultants would conduct a string of strikes, as seen with junior doctors, he said: “Consultants are taking this one step at a time because the whole point of taking industrial action is to get into the negotiating room to solve the issue and consultants are very keen to do this as are the juniors.

“The juniors have no preconditions.

“The Government has, the Government won’t talk to the BMA during any notified strike action. But that’s a completely artificial red line.”

He added: “It is possible for this government to fix this and it’s possible to do it really before the next industrial action takes place.”

The comments come ahead of the BMA’s main conference – its annual representative meeting – in Liverpool.

Dr Banfield will tell the conference that the Government is “investing in the future of the Australian workforce” as doctors seek work oversees.

He will say the Treasury is “ignoring the workforce crisis as the Australian Government drives billboards to picket lines to advertise a better life for junior doctors.”

Dr Banfield will also tell delegates that the union will be doing more to support whistleblowers and those who are being bullied in the workplace.

“It hasn’t been a good experience for many doctors in the workplace,” he said.

“So, bullying, victimisation, raising concerns and finding that you’re not thanked for doing so – these are ongoing issues that the BMA has been supporting people with.

“It is bizarre that a caring environment and a caring profession ends up not being cared for itself – if no one cares about the carers, you can’t expect them to give good care.

“So part of what I will be speaking about is to say that the BMA will be doing a lot more to support everyone in the workplace as well.”

Asked whether there was a possibility for another system failure like the one witnessed in Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation trusts where hundreds of patients died as a result of poor care between 2005 and 2009, he said: “The feedback from our members is that a Mid Staffs, you know, it’s quite possible still within the existing system, and you’ll have your own reports of different hospitals and trusts at different times, that are very nearly on the cusp of being a Mid Staffs-like organisation.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We hugely value the work of junior doctors and NHS consultants.

“We’ve been engaging with both the BMA Junior Doctors Committee and BMA Consultants Committee on their concerns and it is disappointing that BMA members have voted for strike action.

“We stand ready to open talks again – we urge them to come to the negotiating table rather than proceeding with their proposed strike dates.

“Strikes are hugely disruptive for patients and put pressure on other NHS staff, and we continue to call on the BMA to carefully consider the likely impact of any action on patients.”

More from The Courier

Broghty Ferry's Gala Week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins
EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee's Camperdown…
Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and…
Lewis Vaughan is 'feeling stronger' going into the new season. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan 'feeling stronger' and insists he was never taken off…
A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured fisherman to hospital. Image: Kath Flannery
Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Ross Logie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 30/06/2023
Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant
Angus athletes Eva Finnie and Lyall Webster opened the upgraded Forfar Community Camus gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Forfar's new community campus gym after major revamp
Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Roar-some' time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out
Fire at West Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
Police launch probe into 'deliberate fire' at Dundee industrial estate