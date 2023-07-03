Potential council tax rises ‘tinkering around the edges’, says union official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Potential council tax rises ‘tinkering around the edges’, says union official

By Press Association
A leaked paper last week showed plans to consult on potential increases to the highest council tax bands (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)
A leaked paper last week showed plans to consult on potential increases to the highest council tax bands (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)

Potentially stark rises in council tax would be “tinkering around the edges”, a senior union official has said.

A leaked paper last week from local authority body Cosla proposed a consultation which could result in council tax increases of 22.5% for the highest bands in a bid to boost funding.

No final decision has yet been made on the plans – which would see the implementation of multipliers in the highest bands in a similar way to 2017 – and it is unclear when the consultation will take place.

Dave Moxham, deputy general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), said the organisation supports the increases, but the system must be scrapped and replaced.

“We do need the council tax scrapped – and apparently we have most political parties that agree with that – but no action has been taken now for years and that action needs to start,” he said.

“What the Scottish Government, what Cosla are doing at the moment is tinkering around the edges to try and make the system that we’ve got more progressive, because it does need to be more progressive.”

He added: “It really is a sticking plaster measure and we need more radical action.”

The proposed increase, Mr Moxham said, is “on balance” more progressive than the current system, but it does “catch” some people with relatively low incomes in higher value homes.

The STUC proposes an expansion to the council tax reduction scheme, which would support those struggling with increases to their payments, but Mr Moxham admitted this would be “terribly complicated” because the current system is “very bad”.

Council services in recent years have been struggling under the weight of real-terms cuts to funding – compounded by rising inflation in the past 18 months – with local authorities engaging in an annual battle with the Scottish Government over funding.

Mr Moxham predicted a “grim” couple of years ahead if changes are not made to the current tax system.

More from The Courier

Gregory Vignal
Former Dundee coach Gregory Vignal lands new role after leaving Dens Park
Spencer Moreland warming up for St Johnstone FC.
Brechin City sign ex-St Johnstone youngster Spencer Moreland
West End Campus, Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
Four fire crews battle overnight blaze at West End Campus in Dundee
Ian Robertson leaving Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Racing star’s sponsor admits fracas at Cowdenbeath Racewall
There is growing concern over teachers who cannot find a permanent position.
Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of…
Gordon Banks’ trial called eight times at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth man cleared of eye-gouging, baseball bat attack after jury trial aborted for 8th…
David Goodwillie during his time at Clyde.
Rapist footballer David Goodwillie slammed over tweets about civil case
Dundee Councillor Lynne Short is eyeing up a new Westminster seat.
Dundee SNP councillor eyes up new Broughty Ferry and Arbroath seat - who else…
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.
Fife gran who heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee will meet SNP leader today
Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Dundee firms at ‘competitive disadvantage’ after investment zone blow