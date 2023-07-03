Minister defends crime record as antisocial behaviour funding rolled out

A minister was forced to defend the Government’s record on crime as she introduced a funding package aimed at preventing antisocial behaviour.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer was touring broadcast studios on Monday to announce £3 million for youth organisations to offer additional activities to keep young people occupied over the summer.

But she was asked if the Government is simply “picking up the pieces” in trying to fix an antisocial behaviour problem that is likely linked to spending cuts over the last 13 years.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Frazer cited the recruitment of 20,000 new police officers as an example of crime-fighting efforts but presenter Susanna Reid said this only “covered the numbers that were cut”.

Reid asked: “At what stage do you think the Government will acknowledge that cutting 20,000 police officers and 20,000 police staff was a massive mistake?”

Ms Frazer said: “You will know the difficult decisions and the context in which those decisions were made.”

On Monday, the Government rolled out its Million Hours Fund, which will make grants available to youth groups to provide more out-of-school activities and support more young people in areas of high need this summer.

It was introduced to mark Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week and follows a pledge by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to build stronger communities.

The Government met its target for 20,000 more police officers to be recruited earlier this year, though critics have argued there are now fewer per person than in 2010 because of population growth since austerity began.

Ms Frazer said of the scheme: “Every young person, no matter where they’re from, deserves the best start in life and opportunities to fulfil their potential.

“Youth clubs play a central role here, not only offering sports, games and skills development but also helping support those in need and providing vital role models.

“Today we are opening applications for the first £3 million of the Million Hours Fund so youth organisations can deliver extra provision over the summer holidays, meaning more young people can enjoy and take part in positive and fun activities while school is out.”