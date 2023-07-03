Minister defends crime record as antisocial behaviour funding rolled out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister defends crime record as antisocial behaviour funding rolled out

By Press Association
A minister was forced to defend the Government’s record on crime as she introduced a funding package aimed at preventing antisocial behaviour.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer was touring broadcast studios on Monday to announce £3 million for youth organisations to offer additional activities to keep young people occupied over the summer.

But she was asked if the Government is simply “picking up the pieces” in trying to fix an antisocial behaviour problem that is likely linked to spending cuts over the last 13 years.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Frazer cited the recruitment of 20,000 new police officers as an example of crime-fighting efforts but presenter Susanna Reid said this only “covered the numbers that were cut”.

Reid asked: “At what stage do you think the Government will acknowledge that cutting 20,000 police officers and 20,000 police staff was a massive mistake?”

Ms Frazer said: “You will know the difficult decisions and the context in which those decisions were made.”

On Monday, the Government rolled out its Million Hours Fund, which will make grants available to youth groups to provide more out-of-school activities and support more young people in areas of high need this summer.

It was introduced to mark Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week and follows a pledge by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to build stronger communities.

The Government met its target for 20,000 more police officers to be recruited earlier this year, though critics have argued there are now fewer per person than in 2010 because of population growth since austerity began.

Ms Frazer said of the scheme: “Every young person, no matter where they’re from, deserves the best start in life and opportunities to fulfil their potential.

“Youth clubs play a central role here, not only offering sports, games and skills development but also helping support those in need and providing vital role models.

“Today we are opening applications for the first £3 million of the Million Hours Fund so youth organisations can deliver extra provision over the summer holidays, meaning more young people can enjoy and take part in positive and fun activities while school is out.”

