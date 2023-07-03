UK manufacturing sinks to six-month low amid demand slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK manufacturing sinks to six-month low amid demand slump

By Press Association
The UK’s manufacturing sector has shrunk to a six-month low as producers continue to battle lacklustre demand at home and overseas (Rui Vieira/PA)
The UK’s manufacturing sector has shrunk to a six-month low as producers continue to battle lacklustre demand at home and overseas (Rui Vieira/PA)

The UK’s manufacturing sector has shrunk to a six-month low as producers continue to battle lacklustre demand at home and overseas, leading to nearly a year of decline.

But manufacturers’ input costs fell at the sharpest rate since 2016, a “symptom” of weak demand, the influential survey found.

The closely watched S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI survey showed a reading of 46.5 in June, down from 47.1 in May, but coming in slightly ahead of economists’ expectations.

A score below 50 shows the sector has contracted, while anything above 50 indicates growth.

The survey has shown a negative reading for 11 months in a row, as the downturn facing the sector deepens.

Levels of output, new orders and employment all declined during June, despite signs that price and supply pressures were easing.

Manufacturers came up against weak demand in both domestic and overseas markets, leading to a sharp decline in new orders and a reluctance among customers to commit to new contracts, the report found.

Weaker interest from regions including the US, China, Europe and Brazil brought down exports, while foreign demand declined for the 17th month in a row and at the fastest rate all year.

Meanwhile, fewer new orders led producers to reassess their staffing levels, driving down employment further. Job losses also reflected weaker demand, redundancies and cost saving initiatives, according to the survey.

Vauxhall investment
Manufacturing activity slowed for the 11th month in a row in June (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK manufacturing sector continued to report recessionary conditions in June.

“Producers are being hit by weak domestic and export market conditions with clients showing a greater reluctance to commit to spending due to market uncertainty, increased competition and elevated costs.”

Nevertheless, manufacturing backlogs eased during the month and supply chain wait times shortened, in a welcome improvement of conditions for companies, the survey found.

Furthermore, producers’ input costs came down at the fastest rate since early 2016, due to softer demand and decreasing commodity prices.

But the factors “remain a symptom of the current weakness of demand faced by the sector and are therefore unlikely to play a role in boosting production moving forward”, Mr Dobson said.

“Manufacturers therefore remain in defence mode, looking to cut back spending on purchasing and employment wherever possible and release capital tied up in stocks.”

Glynn Bellamy, the UK head of industrial products for KPMG, added: “That drying up of new work from domestic and export markets, along with continued destocking, is holding back UK manufacturing output – threatening jobs and investment.”

