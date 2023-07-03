Ofcom launches investigation into Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s GB News show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ofcom launches investigation into Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s GB News show

By Press Association
Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio at GB News during his new show Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of The Nation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio at GB News during his new show Jacob Rees-Mogg's State of The Nation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ofcom has launched a new broadcast standards investigation into an episode of Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s GB News show which addressed a court case involving Donald Trump.

The media watchdog has said it received 40 complaints objecting to the MP for North East Somerset acting as a newsreader during his State Of The Nation show on May 9 as politicians are prevented from this role unless it is “editorially justified”.

The investigation will look at whether the GB News programme abided by these guidelines when it reported on a civil trial verdict reached that day on the former US president.

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of The Nation
Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio at GB News during his new show Jacob Rees-Mogg's State of The Nation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules, which prevent politicians from acting as newsreaders, unless exceptionally, it is editorially justified.”

The regulator will also investigate an episode of Talk TV’s Richard Tice presented by the leader of the Alba Party Alex Salmond on April 2.

Ofcom has said it received two complaints regarding the impartiality of the programme, specifically in relation to a discussion on whether the SNP was “holding back the course of independence”.

Alba party conference
Alba party leader Alex Salmond (Robert Perry/PA)

A spokesperson said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules requiring news and current affairs to be presented with due impartiality.”

The media regulator added that it is still investigating an edition of GB News’ Saturday Morning With Esther And Philip broadcast on March 11 which stars the husband-and-wife duo (Esther McVey and Philip Davies) who are both serving MPs.

The Ofcom rules surrounding politicians presenting programmes were first introduced in 2005.

The media watchdog has said that they are conducting new research to “gauge current audience attitudes” into current affairs programmes presented by sitting politicians given the rise in the format.

This report will be carried out by an research agency and Ofcom aim to publish the findings later this year.

