New June record for migrant Channel crossings

By Press Association
Migrant crossings have set a new record for the month of June, pushing the total for the year so far to more than 11,000 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Migrant crossings have set a new record for the month of June, pushing the total for the year so far to more than 11,000.

In the first six months of 2023, 11,434 people were detected making the journey from France, according to provisional government figures.

This includes 155 migrants arriving in three boats on Friday, taking the total for June alone to 3,824. This is the highest total for the month of June since records began five years ago, PA news agency analysis of the Home Office data shows.

Illegal Migration Bill
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to ‘stop the boats’ as one of his key pledges (Yui Mok/PA)

The figures come almost six months after Rishi Sunak vowed to “stop the boats” and made this one of his five flagship pledges as Prime Minister.

In June last year, 3,140 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel.

In 2021 it was 2,177; 727 in 2020, 163 in 2019 and just four people in June 2018.

Despite a flurry of crossings last month – including the highest daily total to date for the year on June 11 when 549 people were recorded making the journey – the total for the first half of 2023 is still 10% lower than this time last year (12,747).

On January 4, Mr Sunak used his first major speech of the new year to set out five pledges he said would address “the people’s priorities”, including to pass new laws to stop Channel crossings.

He vowed to “rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all” but refused to set a timescale for achieving his promise to stop migrant boats making the journey.

Last week saw a series of setbacks to the Prime Minister’s bid, when his plan to send migrants to Rwanda was dealt a blow by an appeal court ruling and the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill – aimed at beefing up powers to tackle the problem – suffered a series of defeats during its passage through the House of Lords.

This came just weeks after Mr Sunak insisted his plan to stop Channel crossings was “starting to work”.

Giving a speech in Kent, the Prime Minister said the number of people making the journey had reduced compared to last year and played down suggestions that fewer crossings were as a result of poor weather conditions rather than due to policy decisions.

