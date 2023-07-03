Braverman writes to Zuckerberg expressing concerns over Meta’s encryption plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braverman writes to Zuckerberg expressing concerns over Meta’s encryption plans

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the information Meta and other tech companies give to UK law enforcement helps to protect many children (Yui Mok/PA)
Suella Braverman has said she has written a letter to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, expressing her concerns over the company’s plans to introduce end-to-end encryption without appropriate safeguards for children.

The Home Secretary told the Commons about the critical role that tech companies such as Meta play in supporting UK law enforcement agencies, revealing that the information provided by these platforms helps to protect approximately 1,200 children each month.

However, she insisted that Meta’s plans may hinder efforts to proactively detect and report instances of child grooming and abuse material on Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct, saying: “This will be a huge boon to anyone who wants to hurt a child.”

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp already offers end-to-end encryption by default, which prevents anyone other than the sender and recipient of a message from accessing its contents.

The social media giant is planning to add the feature to both Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct chats later this year.

Speaking at Home Office questions, Ms Braverman said: “The information that Meta and other tech companies give to UK law enforcement helps to protect around 1,200 children and leads to over 100 arrests of suspected child abusers every month.

“But Meta plans to roll out end-to-end encryption soon without safeguards.

“They will no longer proactively detect and alert authorities to child grooming and abuse material on Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct.

“This will be a huge boon to anyone who wants to hurt a child.

“The Online Safety Bill will hold tech firms to account, but indifference to abuse is intolerable.

“I have written to Mark Zuckerberg, along with the security minister (Tom Tugendhat), children’s charities, campaign groups to outline our profound concerns.

“And last week I was in New Zealand at the Five Eyes security conference where there was widespread support for working together to ensure social media companies put child safety first.”

A Meta company spokesperson said: “The overwhelming majority of Brits already rely on apps that use encryption to keep them safe from hackers, fraudsters and criminals.

“We don’t think people want us reading their private messages so have developed safety measures that prevent, detect and allow us to take action against this heinous abuse, while maintaining online privacy and security.

“We remain committed to working with law enforcement and child safety experts as we roll out end-to-end encryption.”

