UK hits out at Hong Kong police’s warrants for arrests of exiled activists

By Press Association
The UK handed over the former British colony to China in 1997 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Britain has vowed to defend the pro-democracy activists living in exile that Hong Kong police have issued arrest warrants for over alleged violations of the territory’s harsh national security law.

A bounty of one million Hong Kong dollars (£100,500) has been offered for information leading to the arrests of any of the eight people targeted under the legislation imposed by China.

Some, including Nathan Law, the politician granted asylum by the UK, are living in Britain, while others are residing in the US, Canada and Australia.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “We will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas.

“The UK will always defend the universal right to freedom of expression and stand up for those who are targeted.

“We strongly object to the national security law that China imposed on Hong Kong, including its extraterritorial reach, in breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration.”

The UK handed over the former British colony to China in 1997, with Beijing promising to maintain Western-style liberties under a “one country, two systems” framework.

Mr Cleverly added: “We call on Beijing to remove the national security law and for the Hong Kong authorities to end their targeting of those who stand up for freedom and democracy.”

