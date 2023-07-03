Violent protests in Marseille ‘like a mini civil war’, says British national

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Violent protests in Marseille ‘like a mini civil war’, says British national

By Press Association
Riots have affected several areas of France, including the Paris suburb of Nanterre (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Protests across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old last Tuesday have been described as like a “mini civil war” by a British national living in Marseille.

Six nights of violent unrest, which appeared to be easing overnight into Monday, were driven by a backlash against a French state that many young people with immigrant roots say routinely discriminates against them.

Riots have affected several areas of the country, including the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where the teenager – identified only by his first name, Nahel – was killed in his hometown.

On Monday, crowds of people gathered at town halls across France to show solidarity with the local governments that had been targeted – according to the interior ministry, 99 town halls have been attacked in the riots, along with other public buildings.

Residents gather in front of the city hall in Mons-en-Baroeul in northern France in a show of solidarity with the mayor of the Paris suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses after a burning car struck his home
Benjamin Klene, 33, from Oxford, who lives near the train station, the Gare St Charles, in Marseille, has described the riots and police presence as “disturbing” and “very tense”.

Mr Klene was driving home after celebrating a friend’s birthday on Friday night when he noticed a “disturbing” number of police on the streets.

Residents were told not to dispose of rubbish over the weekend for fear it would be used to start fires, and public transport across France’s second-largest city ground to a halt after 7pm, he said.

Mr Klene, who works in sales, told the PA news agency: “I was driving home on Thursday night and saw unmarked vans full of tactical, special unit police in assault gear.

Police officers patrol at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris on Saturday (Christophe Ena/AP)

“It was like a mini civil war had suddenly broken out.

“All of the public transport has been stopped at night for four nights in a row and we’ve been told not to put rubbish out as bins are being used to start fires to block off roads.

“All of the restaurants and bars around my place have now been shut for the past three evenings because of the riots.

“On Friday morning, we were told by police to leave the city centre and stay with friends or relatives if possible for the weekend.

Protesters block a street with rubbish bins in Colombes, outside Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)

“There were police in riot gear all over the city and the atmosphere was very tense.”

By Monday afternoon, the unrest appeared to be easing, and Peter Pam, 26, who was on holiday in central Paris with his girlfriend, said they had had “zero negative encounters” from the riots.

“We have been here almost a week now and we have had zero negative encounters,” Mr Pam, from California, told the PA news agency.

“We are about a 10-minute walk away from the Eiffel Tower.

“I didn’t even know France was in trouble or having any riots until my friends and family from America messaged me yesterday asking if I was okay.”

Graffiti stating 'justice for Nahel' on a wall in the Paris suburb of Nanterre
Mr Pam, who proposed to his girlfriend on the second day of their trip, added that “everything looks peaceful” and “all businesses are open”.

“We have walked early in the morning, all day, and night, even took public transport and honestly it made us fall in love with the city,” he said.

“I didn’t hear any locals talking about it or preparing for it.

“People are walking their dogs and most look happy.

“All businesses are open and grocery stores are full.”

