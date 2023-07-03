‘Worrying’ number of workers left NHS last year amid ‘record pressure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Worrying’ number of workers left NHS last year amid ‘record pressure’

By Press Association
Chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard (Frank Augstein/PA)
Chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard (Frank Augstein/PA)

The number of NHS staff who left their jobs last year is “quite worrying”, an MP said, as a committee was told the health service has seen “record levels of pressure”.

About 9% of NHS workers quit between 2022-23, a figure that Commons Public Accounts Committee member Mark Francois said was “quite worrying” and compared it with the Ministry of Defence, which was about 6%.

But Amanda Pritchard, chief executive at NHS England, told the cross-party committee that hidden in that figure are people being promoted or going to other roles within the NHS.

She added that “record levels of pressure on the NHS” have been seen over the pandemic but also in the time since.

Asked why with investment going in there is a drop in productivity on a long-term trend, Ms Pritchard said: “We’ve seen one of certainly by far and away the worst winters that I can recollect in 25 years working for the NHS, but certainly that hasn’t stopped with winter, so we’ve just had the busiest May for A&E attendances ever, and we continue to see pressure not just on urgent emergency care in hospitals, but in GPs as well.

“So, we’ve just completed 12 months where we’ve seen 30 million more appointments in primary care than pre-pandemic so that’s just another indication of the level of demand that there is in the system at the moment. So levels of demand outstripping anything we’ve had before.”

The population is “older, more complex and generally sicker”, which has impacted the length of time people are in hospital, Ms Pritchard added.

And she said Covid has not ended, with 1,000 patients in hospital with it now, and staff sickness higher currently than before the pandemic.

Ms Pritchard said there are “three big reasons” why workers are off sick: muscular skeletal issues, respiratory conditions and mental health.

Asked by Mr Francois what percentage of staff left the NHS in 2022-23, Ms Pritchard said she did not have the exact figure to hand, but it was about 9%.

The MP said it was “quite worrying”.

“So coming on for one in 10,” he said.

“The Ministry of Defence (MoD) by contrast, they’re under a great deal of pressure, in the last year, just ended financial year, their outflow was about 6%, so that you’re one-and-a-half times higher than the armed forces.

Undated handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Mark Francois.
Mark Francois, the Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)

“And the MoD have a system whereby they survey all armed forces personnel, it’s a voluntary survey and they can reply confidentially, they call it the armed forces continuous attitude survey (AFCAS) and AFCAS, you know, from our previous discussions I’m not a great one for bureaucracy, but I can see the value of asking people what they think about the organisation they work for. Does the NHS have any pan NHS system like AFCAS?”

Ms Pritchard said they have an annual staff survey and other surveys which pick up what the drivers are for people to leave.

She also said within that figure are people being promoted or going to other roles within the NHS.

Asked how they will persuade staff not to leave their current roles within the NHS, Ms Pritchard said there are a range of measures focused on “flexibility”.

She added: “There are things that are outside our control, so pay is one of them.

“Workload is another issue and we know that really matters, so if you don’t feel you can do your best work that really affects people’s desire to continue to work in the NHS, therefore all the things that we’re describing today, all of those things are hugely important in retention as well as making sure that we’re doing the absolute best we can for our patients.

“But in terms of the specific offers that we’ll be making as part of the long-term workforce plan, there are a range of measures particularly focused on flexibility and I’ve talked about career end but it’s you know, from day one, flexibility that works for patients, flexibility that works for our staff, as well as continuous career development and that is that package of things that we know works because of the 23 trusts that are already piloting that range of things and have been over the course of this year, the rate of improvement that they have seen in retention has been twice that.”

Concerns about the upcoming winter were also discussed and Sarah-Jane Marsh, national director of urgent and emergency care and deputy chief operating officer at NHS England, said “we know we’re going to face risks” and there are “early indications from the southern hemisphere that it might be a challenging flu season”.

Industrial strike
NHS England national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said winter will be ‘challenging’ (Toby Melville/PA)

She added: “We’ve also potentially got industrial action which brings with it some uncertainty.”

Ms Marsh said: “There’s an awful lot of challenge this winter, but I think, you know the commitment is there to absolutely be focused.”

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director at NHS England, said this year they have started preparations for winter “earlier than ever before”.

He said: “So we actually started I think, you know, January in February. So we are well ahead in our thinking and I think importantly systems are well ahead in their thinking as well.

“So we’re really focused on getting things in place as much as possible by September, October, rather than a last-minute dash to do it as we go into winter. I think we are doing the right things.”

He added that despite the preparations, winter will be “challenging”.

More from The Courier

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson hasn't changed his mind on retirement.
No retirement U-turn for St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson
Owen Beck
Dundee snap up 'extremely exciting' Liverpool full-back Owen Beck on loan
Chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard (Frank Augstein/PA)
Monday court round-up — Curfew for vile messages
Spot the Ball. Youngsters try out the Skilz Academy community astro pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Step on to Arbroath's astro pitch as Skilz Academy open £200k facility for community…
Callum Grant, Kane Hester and Terry Masson of Montrose FC.
Ross Campbell outlines Montrose squad building policy as Angus side's new boys shine in…
Jon McCracken
Dundee seal loan deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken
Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United keeping things low-key is fine but don't forget the fans
Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip is vital for team spirit - but it will…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol