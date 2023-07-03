Rising productivity is not enough to help poorer households, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rising productivity is not enough to help poorer households, says think tank

By Press Association
Linking benefits to wages would help ensure poorer families benefited from rising productivity, the Resolution Foundation has said. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fundamentally reforming Britain’s economy and welfare system is the only way to achieve rising, shared prosperity, a think tank has said.

In a report published on Tuesday, the Resolution Foundation said rising productivity was “irreplaceable” for increasing wages, but would mainly benefit higher and middle earners.

The think tank said current forecasts suggest 1.8 million more people, including one million children, would fall into relative poverty in the next decade as poorer household incomes increased by only 2% compared to 12% for typical households.

Instead, the report’s authors urged combining productivity growth with higher employment and changes to the welfare system, with working-age benefits linked to earnings in the same way pensions are and housing support linked to rent levels.

Mike Brewer, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Economic growth – the essential precondition for rising wages – is sorely needed after 15 years of stagnation. But it’s equally important that this rising prosperity is widely shared.

“A strategy that delivers productivity growth alongside reforms to employment, pay, benefits and housing costs is ambitious. But it can draw on past policy successes, including the reduction in pensioner poverty, rise in employment and faster earnings growth for lower earners seen over recent decades.

“All political parties say they want to see a return to rising, and shared, prosperity. But only combining an end to Britain’s productivity stagnation with major reforms to our economy and benefits system can make that a reality – getting incomes up and inequality down.”

The report’s authors said rising wages would not help 11 million people in lower income households as much because they received less than half their income from employment.

They said: “This tells us what growth will not do: when growth drives rising wages but doesn’t feed through into other forms of income, there is a real danger that inequality will rise as we leave behind large numbers of older and poorer individuals.”

The UK saw a similar process during the 1980s, when economic growth boosted rising wages but left pensioners behind, causing pensioner poverty to soar from 14% to 41% in just six years, which governments then reversed by linking pensions increases to wages rather than prices.

The report said: “Subsequent pensions policy from the late 1990s onwards showed how changes in inequality are a choice rather than an unstoppable force.”

