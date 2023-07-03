Union chiefs call on Gillian Keegan to publish pay review body’s recommendations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union chiefs call on Gillian Keegan to publish pay review body's recommendations

By Press Association
Education union leaders have called on the Government to urgently publish the School Teachers' Review Body's (STRB) pay recommendations (PA)
Education union leaders have called on the Government to urgently publish the School Teachers’ Review Body’s (STRB) pay recommendations (PA)

Education union leaders have called on the Government to urgently publish the School Teachers’ Review Body’s (STRB) pay recommendations.

The hold-up is causing “anxiety” in schools and “frustrating headteachers” who need to plan budgets, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has been told.

The call comes before teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England stage fresh strikes on Wednesday and Friday this week.

Sports days, school trips and transition days for pupils are set to be disrupted amid the walkouts in an ongoing row over pay.

In a joint letter to Ms Keegan, education union leaders said the Government’s refusal to “properly negotiate” with them over pay risks “dragging out the current dispute”.

The NEU – alongside the NASUWT teaching union, the NAHT school leaders’ union and the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) – are balloting their members in England to take action in the autumn term.

The Government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year (2022/23) and an average 4.5% rise for staff next year after intensive talks with the education unions earlier this year.

But all four education unions rejected the offer and the decision on teachers’ pay in England for next year has been passed to the independent STRB.

In May, the Sunday Times reported the STRB has recommended a 6.5% pay rise for teachers but the Government is yet to formally publish the pay review body’s recommendation.

The letter to Ms Keegan, signed by NAHT’s Paul Whiteman, NASUWT’s Patrick Roach, NEU’s Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, ASCL’s Geoff Barton and TUC’s Paul Nowak, said: “There is no good reason for any delay in their publication.

“Further delay is leading to continuing anxiety across all schools and frustrating head teachers and school leaders’ ability to plan and manage already difficult budgets for the forthcoming school year.”

It added: “It is in everyone’s interest that the current dispute is brought to a swift resolution. The ball is firmly in government’s court.

“We urge you to publish the STRB recommendations without delay and engage immediately in meaningful negotiations with unions.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “Any strike action is hugely damaging. We have made a fair and reasonable pay offer to teachers, recognising their incredible work and commitment.

“Thousands of schools received significant additional funding as part of the extra £2 billion of investment we are providing both this year and next.

“As a result, school funding will be at its highest level in history next year, as measured by the IFS (Institute for Fiscal Studies).”

