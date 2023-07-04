Food bank use is a choice, suggests Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food bank use is a choice, suggests Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer

By Press Association
Veterans minister Johnny Mercer defended military pay when asked about food bank use among service members (James Manning/PA)
Veterans minister Johnny Mercer defended military pay when asked about food bank use among service members (James Manning/PA)

A Conservative Government minister said it is “not correct” that people do not choose to use food banks.

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer suggested that some members of the armed forces are using food banks because of personal budgeting decisions as he defended military pay levels.

“These are personal decisions around how people are budgeting every month,” he told Sky News.

items at a food bank
Johnny Mercer suggested some people choose to use food banks (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I don’t want to see anyone using food banks, of course I don’t. But we’re in an extremely difficult time around cost of living.

“I’ll always advocate for service personnel to get paid more, I’d be mad not to. But it has to be within the constraints of a budget.”

Put to him that people do not choose to rely on food banks for their provisions, Mr Mercer replied: “Well, in my experience that is not correct.

“I think there are some dire cases that we need to do more to wrap our arms around and make sure that there is a safety net for people.

“I don’t think food bank use is an accurate portrayal of where levels of poverty, relative or absolute poverty, are in this country.”

Food banks are often run by charities and community groups, giving free packages of donated goods to those who cannot afford shop prices.

Those attending food banks tend to be referred by a service or specialist, such as a doctor, health visitor, social workers or Citizens Advice.

Plymouth Moor View MP Mr Mercer added: “I don’t want to see anybody using food banks but I think that being in the military still affords you a good wage and a good quality of life.

“And that will continue to be the case.”

Mr Mercer was conducting the Tuesday morning round of broadcast interviews as part of an announcement around a dedicated helpline for homeless veterans.

Ex-servicemen and women can be referred to a network of support, including housing providers, charities and local authorities, by calling the Government-funded hotline.

The £500,000 helpline – open to people in England, Scotland and Wales – is part of a two-year £8.55 million programme working towards the Government’s pledge to end veteran rough sleeping.

The aim under the Veterans’ Strategy Action Plan 2022-24 was to achieve that within the current Parliament, but the Government said that with the funding the target can be achieved ahead of schedule.

Mr Mercer told Sky News: “There is no need for a veteran to be sleeping rough and I don’t want to see anyone sleeping rough by the end of this year.”

The latest Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain) report published last week stated that 5% of people seen rough sleeping in 2022/23 in London had served in the armed forces at some point in their lives.

Some 2% (119 people) of those seen rough sleeping in the year from April 2022 to March 2023 were UK nationals who have served in the armed forces, the report stated.

Guidance has also been published on the Government website setting out the housing options and support available to veterans, service leavers and their families in England, including routes into both veteran-specific and civilian housing.

The Government said the £8.55 million is separate to the £20 million Veteran Capital Housing Fund announced in the Spring Budget.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can contact the helpline on 0800 952 0774 or visit

riv.org.uk/opfortitude

.

A spokesperson said work is in progress to identify how the service can be applied to Northern Ireland.

