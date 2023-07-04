Monthly A&E performance on four-hour target at highest point in almost a year

The proportion of accident and emergency patients seen within four hours in a single month has reached its highest point in almost a year, new figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 70.8% of those who attended Scottish A&E units in May were seen within the Government target, rising from 69.3% in April to the highest point since last June – when the figure stood at 71.3%.

However, the rate remains far lower than the 95% target set by ministers.

Meanwhile, other data published by PHS reveals continued stagnation in the most recent weekly A&E performance.

In the week to June 25, the figures show, the proportion of patients waiting longer than four hours before being dealt with sat at 68.9%, slightly up from 68.4% the previous week.

The number of people waiting longer than four hours dropped to 8,506 from 8,838, while the number waiting more than eight hours dropped from 2,373 to 2,102.

The number of patients waiting more than 12 hours also fell, from 786 to 583.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said he is ‘encouraged’ that A&E performance is improving (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

NHS Shetland, however, was unable to submit figures for the week to June 25.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said he was “encouraged” by the latest figures.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance, which is why we are working to reduced instances of delayed discharge and are continuing to expand our Hospital at Home capacity,” he added.

“Performance against the four-hour target has stabilised. However, we know performance is not where it needs to be and we are working closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.”