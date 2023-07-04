Monthly A&E performance on four-hour target at highest point in almost a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monthly A&E performance on four-hour target at highest point in almost a year

By Press Association
The Government aims to have 95% of patients seen within four hours at A&E (Jeff Moore/PA)
The Government aims to have 95% of patients seen within four hours at A&E (Jeff Moore/PA)

The proportion of accident and emergency patients seen within four hours in a single month has reached its highest point in almost a year, new figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 70.8% of those who attended Scottish A&E units in May were seen within the Government target, rising from 69.3% in April to the highest point since last June – when the figure stood at 71.3%.

However, the rate remains far lower than the 95% target set by ministers.

Meanwhile, other data published by PHS reveals continued stagnation in the most recent weekly A&E performance.

In the week to June 25, the figures show, the proportion of patients waiting longer than four hours before being dealt with sat at 68.9%, slightly up from 68.4% the previous week.

The number of people waiting longer than four hours dropped to 8,506 from 8,838, while the number waiting more than eight hours dropped from 2,373 to 2,102.

The number of patients waiting more than 12 hours also fell, from 786 to 583.

Michael Matheson
Health Secretary Michael Matheson said he is ‘encouraged’ that A&E performance is improving (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

NHS Shetland, however, was unable to submit figures for the week to June 25.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said he was “encouraged” by the latest figures.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance, which is why we are working to reduced instances of delayed discharge and are continuing to expand our Hospital at Home capacity,” he added.

“Performance against the four-hour target has stabilised. However, we know performance is not where it needs to be and we are working closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.”

