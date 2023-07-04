Surgeries axed due to hospital capacity issues rose more than a fifth in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Surgeries axed due to hospital capacity issues rose more than a fifth in May

By Press Association
The data shows 2,003 surgeries were cancelled within 24 hours’ notice in May (PA)
The data shows 2,003 surgeries were cancelled within 24 hours’ notice in May (PA)

Operations cancelled due to hospital capacity issues increased more than a fifth in May compared to the previous month, figures show.

The latest monthly figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show 2,003 surgeries were cancelled within 24 hours’ notice in May – 8.3% of the total 24,125 planned operations.

The percentage of operations cancelled decreased compared to April, when 8.7% were rescheduled.

Of all the planned operations in May, 734 were cancelled by the hospital on clinical grounds, while 730 were cancelled by the patient.

Some 475 were cancelled by the hospital due to capacity or non-clinical reasons – a 22.7% increase when compared to April.

A further 64 were cancelled for other reasons, the PHS data shows.

Overall, the number of planned operations increased by 21.6% in May compared to April, and was 10.2% higher than the number of surgeries planned in May 2022.

It is a trend that has generally been on the rise since May 2020, and the 24,125 operations planned in May this year was the highest number on record since February 2020, when 27,645 were scheduled.

However, the activity is generally lower than pre-pandemic levels and when comparing to May 2019 when 29,672 operations were planned.

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Far too many patients are being failed because hospitals simply cannot cope – stuck for months or even years on NHS waiting lists, only to have their operation cancelled at the last minute.

“Staff are working tirelessly to keep things going, but they are also being let down by the SNP’s disastrous mismanagement of our NHS.

“This bleak picture is set to get worse still if the SNP fail to prevent strike chaos from hitting services and driving up waiting lists.

“The reality is Scottish hospitals cannot afford any more pressure – the SNP must get round the table and agree a fair deal for junior doctors.”

More from The Courier

Drum Major Alister Walker leads the Atholl Highlanders pipe band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies
Edinburgh High Court.
'Cocky' Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years
General view of Caledonian House, Greenmarket, Dundee.
Student accommodation plans for Dundee's Caledonian House
Auchingarrich Wildlife Park
Dog owner left 'sobbing' as graves removed from former Perthshire pet cemetery
aerial view of City Quay, Dundee with city skyline behind.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: £3M City Quay plans are great news for Dundee dockland - but…
A disappointed Theo Bair in action for St Johnstone
Theo Bair leaves St Johnstone by mutual consent following disappointing Perth stint
The vehicle struck the bridge near to Aberdour. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Edinburgh to Dundee train line reopens after lorry hits bridge
Pipe band at St Andrews Harbour Gala in 2022. Image: Marion Mason
St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organisers hoping for glorious weather
Quern-stones
3,000-year-old Bronze Age artefact stolen from Perthshire property
Ross McFarlane was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Perth beggar who kicked off in Aldi jailed after flouting latest court order