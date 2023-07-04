Jens Stoltenberg’s term as Nato chief extended after Ben Wallace’s hopes dashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jens Stoltenberg’s term as Nato chief extended after Ben Wallace’s hopes dashed

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, who will lead the alliance for another year (James Manning/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, who will lead the alliance for another year (James Manning/PA)

Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has been handed another year in charge of the alliance after potential successors including Defence Secretary Ben Wallace failed to gather support.

Rishi Sunak praised Mr Stoltenberg’s leadership of Nato after his term was extended again.

The Prime Minister said the alliance had “evolved to meet new threats” and been “steadfast in support of Ukraine” under Mr Stoltenberg.

Mr Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister who has been Nato’s top civilian official since 2014, said he was “honoured” by the decision and “in a more dangerous world, our alliance is more important than ever”.

His term was due to expire last year but it was extended after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Nato’s leaders will meet in Lithuania next week, where a decision on a successor was due to be made.

Mr Wallace had pushed to become the first Briton to lead the alliance since 2003, but lacked the necessary support – particularly from the US, the largest military power in Nato.

He told The Economist “it’s not going to happen” and there are “a lot of unresolved issues in Nato”.

Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had expressed interest in the Nato role (James Manning/PA)

US President Joe Biden made it clear to Mr Stoltenberg that he would welcome him sticking around longer — particularly with no end in sight to the war in Ukraine and with the ongoing challenge of getting Sweden approved as a member of the alliance.

The lack of a consensus around a potential successor meant an extension of Mr Stoltenberg’s term had become the most likely scenario.

Many Nato countries were keen to name a woman to the top post, with Danish leader Mette Frederiksen thought to be a favourite after a meeting with Mr Biden last month but she ruled herself out.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen also ruled out her candidacy, while Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was also rumoured to be in the running.

It is the fourth time Mr Stoltenberg has had his mandate extended and he is the second-longest serving Nato secretary-general after Joseph Luns, who spent almost 13 years in the job from 1971.

