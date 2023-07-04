Probes into current affairs shows presented by MPs will set precedent – Ofcom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Probes into current affairs shows presented by MPs will set precedent – Ofcom

By Press Association
The media watchdog is investigating episodes of current affairs programmes hosted by sitting MPs (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofcom has said that the conclusions of ongoing investigations that look into episodes of current affairs programmes presented by MPs will set a “precedent for other editors”.

At a meeting of the Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday to scrutinise the Draft Media Bill, the media watchdog was grilled by SNP MP John Nicolson.

Ofcom was asked why it is not taking more action on sitting politicians fronting current affairs programmes.

MPs who present shows on radio and TV include Lee Anderson, vice chairman of the Conservative Party, on GB News, and Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, on LBC.

Kate Biggs, Ofcom content policy director, said the media watchdog takes its responsibility on impartiality and accuracy rules “very seriously”.

She added: “We need to take these investigations thoroughly (and) make (a) decision known publicly, because they do set a precedent for other editors.”

On Monday, Ofcom announced an investigation into an episode of Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s GB News show which addressed a court case involving former US president Donald Trump.

The media watchdog will look at whether the State Of The Nation show abided by guidelines which prevent politicians from acting as a newsreader unless it is  “editorially justified”.

An episode of Talk TV’s Richard Tice show, presented by the leader of the Alba Party Alex Salmond, is also being investigated.

The media watchdog is already looking at an edition of GB News’ Saturday Morning With Esther And Philip.

The programme, which stars husband-and-wife duo and serving MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies, is being investigated over whether it breached impartiality rules after airing an interview with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the spring Budget.

Conservative Democratic Organisation conference
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg presents a GB News show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Nicolson also asked Ofcom why more GB News programmes presented by Sir Jacob have not been investigated.

Ms Davies said: “We look at every single complaint in the same way, either (an) individual complaint or multiple complaints.

“We look at them in relation to our rules and take a decision whether to investigate or not.”

She also told the committee: “The media landscape has evolved, significantly, I think there has been a long tradition of personality-based presenters but… there’s more.”

In 2005, rules surrounding politicians presenting programmes were first introduced.

The media watchdog has said it is conducting new research to “gauge current audience attitudes” into current affairs programmes presented by sitting politicians given the rise in the format.

This report will be carried out by an research agency and Ofcom aims to publish the findings later this year.

