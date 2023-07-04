Sexual misconduct claims against ex-MP David Warburton to be reinvestigated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sexual misconduct claims against ex-MP David Warburton to be reinvestigated

By Press Association
A fresh inquiry into David Warburton’s conduct has been ordered (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)
A Westminster panel that oversees complaints against MPs has ordered a reinvestigation of sexual misconduct claims against David Warburton, who quit as an MP after a probe into his conduct.

The former Somerton and Frome MP was found guilty of three sexual misconduct allegations by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, instead of the two upheld by the initial inquiry, the watchdog revealed as it called for both decisions to be reassessed.

Mr Warburton announced his resignation last month, hitting out at the “cripplingly glacial pace” of the investigation, which had already taken 14 months.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) on Tuesday upheld an appeal by Mr Warburton and ordered a fresh inquiry as it criticised the “materially flawed” original probe.

In a report, the panel said the initial investigation under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) recommended upholding two sexual misconduct allegations.

It came after a staffer in Mr Warburton’s Westminster office lodged a complaint with the ICGS in March 2022, making four sexual misconduct and two bullying and harassment allegations against him.

However, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg then reviewed the evidence and found Mr Warburton guilty of a third, unspecified sexual misconduct charge.

Mr Warburton appealed against Mr Greenberg’s decision on the grounds it was “procedurally flawed and unreasonable” and based on a “materially flawed” investigation.

He said the woman “had colluded with witnesses to fabricate” the “malicious” complaint against him, and that the ICGS failed to consider material he submitted to support his claim, according to the IEP’s report.

The panel said it made no findings on the allegations against Mr Warburton or his claims of fabrication, but ruled that a reinvestigation is “necessary and proportionate”.

Mr Warburton said: “I do very much welcome the IEP ruling that has upheld my appeal.”

The former Tory MP has admitted cocaine use, saying he took the drug after drinking “tons of incredibly potent” Japanese whiskey, but denied claims he harassed a female political aide in his Westminster flat.

When he announced his exit from Parliament in June, Mr Warburton hit out at the ICGS investigation, claiming he had been denied a fair hearing.

In his resignation letter he said had been left with “no choice” but to provoke “the upheaval of a by-election”, adding: “It is my hope that, in so doing, I can freely illuminate the methods of an oversight system not fit for purpose, so that friends and colleagues in the House can see the perverted process by which their own judgment may at any time be freighted.”

Mr Warburton’s move means Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces another potentially difficult by-election in the Somerton and Frome seat.

The vote will take place on July 20, on the same day as the by-elections in Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, and Selby and Ainsty.

