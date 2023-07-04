Ashes complainer Sunak has not learned to ‘stay in his crease’ – Australian PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ashes complainer Sunak has not learned to ‘stay in his crease’ – Australian PM

By Press Association
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has responded to Rishi Sunak over his Bairstow dismissal complaints (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has responded to Rishi Sunak over his Bairstow dismissal complaints (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s Australian counterpart has said the Prime Minister did not appear to have been taught the importance of “staying in your crease” following his complaints about Jonny Bairstow’s controversial Ashes dismissal.

Mr Sunak, a keen cricket fan, did not think the way the England batsman was stumped during the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s was in the spirit of the game.

But Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese appeared to make light of Mr Sunak’s criticism on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Sunak’s disappointment is understandable,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“But he must not have had the same lessons I got in primary school at St Joseph’s Camperdown: ‘Stay in your crease’.

“Hope you’re well, PM.”

Mr Sunak’s spokesman refused to escalate the sporting rift between the allies.

Asked for a response to Mr Albanese’s latest remarks, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No, in short, I think I’ll be straight batting answers on this one.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Albanese gave his backing to men’s team captain Pat Cummins after the fast bowler refused to withdraw an appeal for Bairstow’s dismissal.

In a tongue-in-cheek swipe at British cries of foul play, Mr Albanese tweeted: “Same old Aussies – always winning!”, a play on the Barmy Army’s “Same old Aussies, always cheating” chant.

England batter Bairstow was stumped in bizarre circumstances during a tense final day on Sunday.

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw down the stumps after Bairstow ducked the final ball of the over and set off to talk to partner Ben Stokes in the apparent belief the over had ended.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Five – Lord’s
The controversy surrounding Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal has continued (Mike Egerton/PA)

According to the letter of the law, Bairstow was beyond his batting crease when the bails were knocked down so, after a review by the third umpire, he was given out.

But some cricket purists argue it was an unsporting move given the Yorkshire batter appeared to think the ball was no longer in play.

Speaking on Monday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak, who was at Lord’s on Saturday, agreed with the views of England captain Stokes about the incident.

The No 10 official said the Conservative Party leader concurred with Stokes that he “wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did”.

Asked whether Mr Sunak believed Australia’s actions were not in keeping with the spirit of cricket, his spokesman said: “Yes.”

But Mr Albanese made clear that the men’s Australian cricket team has Canberra’s support.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Four – Lord’s
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the second Ashes Test on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England,” he posted on Twitter.

“Australia is right behind Alyssa Healy (and) Pat Cummins and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious.”

Anger in the crowd at the manner of Bairstow’s exit spilled over in the usually restrained Long Room at Lord’s, where Australian players Usman Khawaja and David Warner were involved in heated exchanges with jeering members – three of whom were later suspended by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The row is expected to produce a lively atmosphere when the third Test of the men’s series gets under way at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday, as England look to halve the deficit against their rivals.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said England should not expect “fair play” from Australia as he urged the players on in the next contest.

Mr Mercer told Sky News: “It wasn’t actually cheating this time. Previously they did the whole sandpaper thing and when they got caught they were crying all over the media.

“I don’t think you’re going to get any particular fair play out of these.

“I think you’ve just got to give them a good pasting when you get the chance, and I hope that happens at the next Test match.”

