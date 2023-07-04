Channel 4’s dependence on ad revenue concerns Government, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4’s dependence on ad revenue concerns Government, says minister

By Press Association
A minister has said that the Government is ‘concerned’ about Channel 4’s ability to stop relying on advertisement revenue (PA)
A minister has said that the Government is “concerned” about Channel 4’s ability to stop relying on advertisement revenue amid a “tougher” business climate.

Sir John Whittingdale MP was appearing before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday as the Draft Media Bill is scrutinised.

It comes as the broadcaster reshuffles its schedule after a “downturn in the ad-market” which it relies on to generate money to commission shows.

Minister for media, tourism and creative industries Sir John was asked about whether Channel 4 will make its own shows under the new Bill, which will relax the publisher-broadcaster restriction that stops the broadcaster from creating content in-house.

He said: “We’re not going to say they have to have a minimum of in-house production, they can have zero in-house production if they wanted.

“This is a freedom, it does not mean you have to exercise the freedom.

“We have been concerned about the dependence of Channel 4 on advertising revenue and their inability to diversify in the way that ITV has been so successful… so this gives them this opportunity to do so.”

The broadcaster’s flagship programmes are currently made by independent production companies, with The Great British Bake Off by Love Productions and Gogglebox by Studio Lambert.

Sir John was also asked if Channel 4 would be bailed out by taxpayers and did not rule the move out.

He said: “The Government would not like the idea of having to step-in and provide taxpayers money.”

Politician stock
Sir John Whittingdale appeared before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (Nick Ansell/PA)

He also said: “Channel 4 is a small player in a world of big, big players and they have done remarkably well, particularly in recent years.

“We know that the climate at the moment is a lot tougher than it has been.”

Sir John also said “all commercial broadcasters” are under “increased pressure”.

“They are operating in a very challenging environment,” he added. “(In-house commissioning) is not a silver bullet, it’s not going to suddenly remove the pressures… we hope (it) will sustain them.”

In June, Channel 4’s content chief Ian Katz wrote a letter to suppliers acknowledging challenges for the broadcaster in the advertising market.

He wrote: “Our objective through this period has been to preserve planned production. Regrettably we’ve had to rest or not proceed with a small number of shows before they were financially greenlit.”

Mr Katz said the broadcaster will be commissioning “relatively little over the summer months” outside of digital and current affairs.

However, he said the challenges are “cyclical and the product of weakness in the wider economy impacting the advertising market”.

