London Mayor lacks power to order Ulez expansion, councils tell High Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

London Mayor lacks power to order Ulez expansion, councils tell High Court

By Press Association
Five Conservative-led councils have launched a High Court challenge to London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to expand London’s ultra low emission zone (Lucy North/PA)
Five Conservative-led councils have launched a High Court challenge to London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to expand London’s ultra low emission zone (Lucy North/PA)

The Mayor of London lacks the legal power to order the expansion of the capital’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), a group of Conservative-led councils have argued at the High Court.

The outer-London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon along with Surrey County Council also claim there was an “unfair and unlawful” approach to collecting views over Sadiq Khan’s proposals to enlarge the zone beyond the North and South Circular roads.

Lawyers for the local authorities taking legal action against the mayor’s plans told a judge that “key information was not disclosed” during previous consultation.

Mr Khan’s legal team reject the bid to quash his November 2022 decision to extend the Ulez to all of London’s boroughs, arguing the move is “entirely lawful” and that “ample information” was provided for a “fair consultation”.

Ulez court case
Anti-Ulez protesters outside the High Court in London (Lucy North/PA)

If it goes ahead, the extended Ulez will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet the required emissions standards.

The new borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

At a hearing in London on Tuesday, Craig Howell Williams KC, for the councils, said the mayor’s approach is to create a “master charging scheme” for London.

It is beyond Mr Khan’s powers to introduce the Ulez charge to an outer London zone about three times the size of the current inner London area by varying existing regulations, the barrister said in written arguments.

He added that “expected additional revenues” from the expanded scheme are an “expected surplus £200 million in the first year of operation”.

Mr Howell Williams said the mayor and Transport for London’s (TfL) approach would “bypass” legal “safeguards” which were “designed to ensure that any new ‘charging scheme’ is properly considered before coming into effect”.

Ulez court case
Five Conservative-led councils are challenging London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion plan (Lucy North/PA)

The councils’ barrister said material provided when gathering views on the plans was “unintelligible”, gave a “confused picture”, and meant people had to perform “a form of linguistic gymnastics or paper chase in relation to information which was central to TfL’s assessment”.

Those consulted were not told how TfL calculated there was an estimated 91% compliance rate in outer London of vehicles meeting the Ulez standards, a figure used for a “reference case” or scenario where the Ulez proposals were not implemented, Mr Howell Williams said.

As a result, “intelligent responses were prevented”, Mr Howell Williams said, such as comments on whether it was “sufficiently robust” to use data from only 106 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras in the outer London zone.

The barrister also said the mayor’s plans for a £110 million scrappage scheme – to provide grants supporting the scrapping of non-Ulez compliant vehicles – were also unlawful because a “buffer zone” for “non-Londoners” affected by the extended charging zone was not considered.

Ben Jaffey KC, representing the mayor and TfL – an interested party in the case – said in written arguments that the “primary objective” of the Ulez expansion is “to improve London’s air quality, in particular reducing nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulates”.

The barrister said Mr Khan’s decisions “will help to get London’s air quality closer to legal limits, where they are exceeded, and World Health Organisation guideline levels everywhere”.

The mayor has used his powers to order changes to emissions zones rules in London on many occasions over the last 16 years.

“It would be bizarre if orders could not be amended to improve emissions standards as required,” the lawyer said, adding that “one might expect it to have come up before now”.

Mr Jaffey went on: “The consultation materials were clear, detailed and provided more than ample information to enable an intelligent response and satisfy the requirements of fairness for consultations.”

He later added: “Further, the scale of the information provided was enormous. There were hundreds of pages of detailed consultation material, including the outputs and explanation of complex modelling and detailed analysis of impacts.”

Mr Jaffey said the use of ANPR camera data was “one of several different inputs into a complex model of compliance rates, traffic, emissions and air quality”.

The barrister said TfL had been “clear” that camera coverage was “not comprehensive” and that for “full enforcement” it would install 2,750 more cameras.

“TfL provided more than sufficient information to enable an intelligent response on how it had forecast the compliance rates,” Mr Jaffey added.

Ulez court case
A Ulez protester outside the High Court (Lucy North/PA)

The lawyer said Mr Khan had “personally considered” the level of funding available for the scrappage scheme and had “rationally” concluded it would mitigate some of the Ulez expansion impact, the court was told.

Mr Jaffey said: “Where there are finite public funds, if there are good reasons for giving preference to Londoners, that inevitably means not giving others the same benefit. These are discretionary public spending decisions.”

He added that the Greater London Authority has “very limited funds over which there are many competing demands” and said “people and businesses within Greater London are generally less able to avoid the charge from the expanded Ulez than those outside Greater London”.

A group of placard-waving outer London residents opposed to the Ulez expansion protested outside the court amid Tuesday’s proceedings.

The hearing, before Mr Justice Swift, is due to conclude on Wednesday and the judge is expected to give his ruling at a later date.

More from The Courier

Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath
The Extravaganza is held in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this…
SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee B, St Johnstone B, Forfar, East Fife and Brechin City…
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Owen Beck.
Who is Dundee new boy Owen Beck? Family ties with Liverpool great and labelled…
A full cup of soup next to a toastie oozing with melted cheese.
4 lunch deals to take advantage of during Dundee Restaurant Week
The current location of Perth Mosque. Image: DC Thomson
Perth mosque set to move as plans for a larger place of worship approved
General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
New Dundee shop could create 10 jobs as licence approved
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean challenges St Johnstone kids to grasp pre-season chance as Perth boss gives…
Drum Major Alister Walker leading the Atholl Highlanders pipe band
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies