Sunak says his ‘stop the boats’ pledge isn’t on hold amid Rwanda court battles

Rishi Sunak has declined to say when he will fulfil his promise of stopping small boat crossings but denied it is on hold while the Rwanda policy is grounded by court challenges.

The Prime Minister also said on Tuesday he is “throwing everything at” tackling inflation, as he struggles to achieve the five priorities on the six-month anniversary of setting them.

Facing questions from senior MPs, Mr Sunak denied he has no plan B if the Supreme Court does not overturn the ruling blocking the forceful removal of asylum seekers to Kigali.

He told the Liaison Committee ministers will challenge the appeals court judgment “confidently and vigorously”.

Home Affairs chairwoman Dame Diana Johnson asked: “So you’re betting everything on the Rwanda policy being upheld in the Supreme Court?”

Mr Sunak replied: “No, that’s not a fair characterisation of what we’re doing.”

Asked if his pledge to “stop the boats” is on hold, he said: “No, and a good example of why it’s not on hold is our deal with Albania.”

But pressed on when he will achieve it, Mr Sunak said: “The court will have to determine its own ruling and that’s outside the Government’s hands.

“But in the meantime we can get on with a range of other things.”