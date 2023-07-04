Victim of disgraced surgeon demands public inquiry in meeting with Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim of disgraced surgeon demands public inquiry in meeting with Yousaf

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf also met with Theresa Mallett when she interrupted his speech at the SNP independence convention in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)
A victim of disgraced surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel has told Scotland’s First Minister in a face-to-face meeting that only a public inquiry will restore trust in the NHS.

Theresa Mallett, 61, from Glenrothes in Fife, met with Humza Yousaf on Monday after she disrupted his speech at the SNP’s independence convention a fortnight ago.

She suffered life-changing injuries in 2012 after undergoing botched surgery for sciatica by the neurosurgeon while he worked at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Ms Mallett, who has joined forces with the Action Group for Eljamel Public Inquiry, said she is one of 117 victims of the ex-NHS Tayside doctor, who now works in Libya after removing himself from the General Medical Council (GMC) in 2013.

The meeting comes after minutes of an NHS Tayside meeting, released by the Scottish Government under freedom of information legislation, revealed the health board had seen an “escalating number of complaints” regarding Prof Eljamel.

Following the meeting with the First Minister at her home in Fife, Ms Mallett said Mr Yousaf “appeared to be listening to my concerns” and promised to look into her health care.

But she said: “I reminded him that this wasn’t just about me, this is about 117 patients failed by NHS Tayside. But it’s not just NHS Tayside, it’s the staff and management who enabled him. It’s the other NHS health boards. It’s about rebuilding trust for the public in the Scottish NHS system – they need to be confident that they will receive safe health care.

“In order to do this, as I told Humza, requires a full public inquiry. Why did it take me to have to heckle him to get him to speak to me?

“I have made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that it’s a public inquiry that I want, the patients need, and the public must see.”

Mr Yousaf told the grandmother he would write to her with an update on her call for a public inquiry.

At First Minister’s Questions last week, Mr Yousaf said the likelihood of Prof Eljamel co-operating with any inquiry is “very, very low”, but added a “public inquiry hasn’t been ruled completely off the table”.

