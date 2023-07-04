World ‘a long way’ from alliance on AI, Sunak says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

World ‘a long way’ from alliance on AI, Sunak says

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his AI summit will bring together like-minded nations (Frank Augstein/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his AI summit will bring together like-minded nations (Frank Augstein/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said the world is “a long way” from establishing an alliance on artificial intelligence (AI) that includes nations such as China and Russia.

The Prime Minister’s planned summit on the future of the technology will bring together “like-minded” countries, he emphasised.

Quizzed on the biggest dangers of AI during his appearance before the Commons Liaison Committee, Mr Sunak highlighted “large-scale societal shifts”, risk of “misuse”, and “national security risks”.

He said the “existential risk” of AI must be taken seriously because “there’s just a lack of understanding at this point about what the potential of these models might be”.

On the benefits of AI, the Prime Minister spoke of the possibility of tackling “incurable diseases like cancer and dementia or new ways to grow crops”.

He also pointed to a recent paper estimating that it could boost GDP by 10% over the coming decade and drive up productivity.

Mr Sunak was asked whether his conference in the autumn would be open to all nations, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which includes China and Russia.

He said it would be “bringing people together who are thinking about these things in a similar way to exchange ideas, share information, as AI doesn’t respect national borders”.

Mr Sunak added: “We will all benefit from hearing and talking to each other in conversation with businesses themselves.

“We’re a long way from anyone establishing an IAEA equivalent for AI, those things are long into the distance.

“But in the first instance just talking through this with like-minded countries is a sensible thing.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing before the Liaison Committee at the House of Commons
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appearing before the Liaison Committee at the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The Prime Minister declined to answer a question on whether there will be an AI Bill in the King’s Speech.

“What we need to do, and I think probably we can do lots of this without legislation, is sitting down and figuring out what are the safety features and guardrails that we’d like to put in place,” he said.

Mr Sunak said the UK “can lead” on AI safety research “because we already have good capability in it”.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath
The Extravaganza is held in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this…
SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee B, St Johnstone B, Forfar, East Fife and Brechin City…