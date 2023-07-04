Banks should not close accounts because of people’s views, says Rishi Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks should not close accounts because of people’s views, says Rishi Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Frank Augstein/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Frank Augstein/PA)

Banks should not be allowed to close customers’ accounts because of their views, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister said the right to free speech had to be respected “and that should not be an excuse to close anyone’s account”.

Mr Sunak was speaking after reports about the accounts of outspoken figures including Nigel Farage being closed.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters: “The Chancellor has been very clear about this and spoken to the regulator.

“Obviously, we have to respect people’s right to free speech and that should not be an excuse to close anyone’s account and that’s not what we would expect.”

Mr Farage has accused prestigious private bank Coutts of being “dishonest” amid the dispute over whether his bank account was closed because of his political views.

The former leader of the UK Independence Party (Ukip) said his account with the high-net-worth bank had been closed and he was refused accounts with other banks for political reasons.

It followed a report from the BBC suggesting the Brexit leader fell below the financial threshold needed to hold an account with Coutts.

Coutts requires its customers to borrow or invest at least £1 million or save at least £3 million, according to an eligibility questionnaire on its website.

But Mr Farage, who is a presenter on the GB News channel, said “at no point in the last 10 years” did the bank give him a minimum threshold, and he has “more money sitting on a current account” than before.

He said he was then offered a standard account with NatWest, which owns Coutts, but only after speaking publicly about the issue last Thursday.

Mr Farage said in a video posted on Twitter: “They are telling the press I don’t meet their wealth threshold.

“Well, they never mentioned that before in the previous 10 years. The worst of the story is, they denied to me on the phone on Friday I was a PEP (politically exposed person).

Jersey stock
Coutts is a prestigious private bank (Aaron Chown/PA)

“That is the reason Coutts will not have me, and Coutts are, frankly, being very, very dishonest indeed.”

He added that nine other banks had refused him on the basis of being treated as a PEP.

This refers to someone who holds high public office in the UK or overseas, or their family members, meaning financial institutions can treat their accounts with extra due diligence.

PEPs could pose more of a risk of abusing their public office position for personal gain, such as by making or accepting bribes, according to guidance by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The Government is looking into whether banks are closing people’s accounts over their political views, sparking disputes over whether freedom of speech is being “denied” by financial services firms.

The Treasury said it was already looking into whether banks and regulators were being too rigorous in how they handle PEPs, and making sure that UK-based politicians were being treated as less risky individuals than those in other countries.

A Treasury spokesman said: “It would be a serious concern if financial services were being denied to those exercising the right to lawful free speech.

“We are already looking into this issue and have passed a law that requires the FCA to review how banks treat politically exposed persons, so we can strike the right balance between the customer’s right to free speech and the bank’s right to manage commercial risk.”

It has asked the FCA to review whether financial institutions are meeting its guidance on PEPs, and whether the guidance needs to be updated.

NatWest declined to comment on Mr Farage’s claims.

