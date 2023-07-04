Matheson hails ‘extraordinary service’ of NHS staff on 75th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matheson hails ‘extraordinary service’ of NHS staff on 75th anniversary

By Press Association
The NHS came into being 75 years ago (Jeff Moore/PA)
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has led praise for the NHS on its 75th anniversary.

Mr Matheson paid tribute to health service staff who, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, he said have delivered “extraordinary service”.

The NHS began on July 5, 1948, launched by then health secretary Aneurin Bevan.

After this point healthcare became free at the point of use, funded by the government.

Mr Matheson said: “We are fortunate beyond words to have an NHS free at the point of need for every single one of us.

Michael Matheson
Health Secretary Michael Matheson said NHS staff saved ‘countless lives’ during the pandemic (PA)

“On this day, the 75th anniversary of our NHS, I cannot express enough how grateful I am to the people who have delivered this extraordinary service through all these years.

“Working in the NHS has not always been easy – particularly during the Covid pandemic, but along with their colleagues in social care, NHS staff worked in tremendously difficult circumstances to care for those who needed them. Together they saved countless lives and their contribution will never be forgotten.

“With the continued support of people across the country, and the unwavering dedication of NHS staff, I have no doubt the NHS will be celebrating many more anniversaries in the years to come.”

Gillian Mackay of the Scottish Greens said healthcare should never become a “consumer service or commodity”.

She said: “It must remain free at the point of use, not just for this generation but for every generation.

“The creeping and gradual erosion of the NHS in England is one that should concern us all. Successive governments have allowed even more of it to slip into private hands.

First Minister’s Questions
Green MSP Gillian Mackay said the NHS must be protected ‘for every generation’ (PA)

“With independence the Scottish Greens would put the NHS right at the heart of a Scottish constitution and safeguard its future for decades to come.

“I wish every NHS worker and their families a happy day of celebration, and thank them for everything that they have done for us.”

SNP MP Dr Philippa Whitford, who is an NHS breast cancer surgeon, also said independence is key to protecting the NHS.

She said: “As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of NHS Scotland, it’s essential that we face up to the damage of catastrophic Westminster policies – and the risk that remaining under Westminster control could prevent our NHS surviving another 75 years.

“Thirteen years of Tory austerity cuts and underfunding have harmed all four national health services in the UK, and meant services were under pressure even before the unprecedented challenge of the Covid pandemic.

“Brexit and the loss of freedom of movement have compounded the problems, with workforce shortages now the number one issue undermining all four healthcare systems.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said the NHS ’embodies an ideal’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said a plan is needed to bring down waiting times in Scotland’s NHS.

He said: “The NHS embodies an ideal: healthcare for everyone, no matter their background or circumstances.

“This 75-year anniversary is a milestone but it is also a personal opportunity for I and many others to thank staff for the incredible work they do right across our NHS.

“NHS workers know better than anyone that it is facing a raft of pressures which require more than just warm words and rounds of applause.

“While this SNP-Green Government fritter away time on all the wrong things, waiting lists spiral, the number of people stuck in hospital soars and staff are left to carry the ever-growing burden.”

While Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane – who also works as an NHS GP – said: “As the NHS celebrates its 75th anniversary, I want to pay tribute to the incredible staff working on the front line and continuing to go the extra mile to support patients.

“It is a true privilege to work for our health service. However, there is no doubt that it is currently facing some of the biggest challenges in its existence.

“Many of these pre-date the Covid pandemic, due to the SNP’s dire record on workforce planning and their mismanagement of frontline services during 16 years in office.”

He went on to urge Mr Matheson to “rip up” the NHS recovery plan enacted by his predecessor – and current First Minister – Humza Yousaf, claiming it would be the “best birthday present” he could give the service.

