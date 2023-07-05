Leaked memo sets out ‘huge challenge’ to meet £11.6bn climate pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Leaked memo sets out ‘huge challenge’ to meet £11.6bn climate pledge

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has insisted the UK remains committed to the £11.6 billion target (PA)
Rishi Sunak has insisted the UK remains committed to the £11.6 billion target (PA)

Rishi Sunak’s promise to meet an £11.6 billion climate and nature pledge looks set be missed, according to a leaked internal memo.

The briefing note to ministers sets out that the international funding commitment would be a “huge challenge” and require backing for other aid projects to be slashed.

The Government insisted it is delivering on the pledge and said suggestions the commitment could be dropped are “false”.

The memo, obtained by the Guardian, says the commitment to provide £11.6 billion between April 2021 and March 2026 was made at a time when the Government was meeting its legally-enshrined target of spending 0.7% of national income on overseas aid.

That commitment was dropped to 0.5% as a result of the impact of Covid-19 on the nation’s finances.

The leaked document said meeting the climate pledge within this spending “would squeeze out room for other commitments such as humanitarian and women and girls”.

The promise was made by Boris Johnson in 2019 but the BBC reported the memo pointed to “subsequent turbulence” in the economy – such as the pandemic – which had “turned a stretching target into a huge challenge”.

Meeting it would require a “reorientation” of the budget on a scale which “has not previously been achieved”.

Ministers including Rishi Sunak have publicly declared the £11.6 billion commitment remains in place.

A Government spokesman said: “Claims that the international climate finance pledge is being dropped are false.

“As the Prime Minister set out at Cop27, the Government remains committed to spending £11.6 billion on international climate finance and we are delivering on that pledge.

“We spent over £1.4 billion on international climate finance over the course of the 2021/22 financial year, supporting developing countries to reduce poverty and respond to the causes and impacts of climate change.

“We will publish the latest annual figures in due course.”

Lord Goldsmith, who raised the issue when he resigned as a minister last week, said failing to meet the promise would be seen as a “betrayal” around the world.

“The PM is insisting he isn’t breaking his promise,” the peer said. “The figures show he is.”

He said the only way the commitment could be met is if the next government, in its first years in office, allocates “over 80% of all UK bilateral aid” to climate funding, at the expense of humanitarian, health and education schemes “which obviously it cannot do”.

“There will be some who welcome this,” Lord Goldsmith said.

“But they should consider the impact on the UK of breaking a promise that Commonwealth allies and countless others prize above all others.

“It will be seen as an act of betrayal on a profound level and will cause us irreparable reputational harm.”

Senior Tory Sir Alok Sharma, president of the Cop26 climate summit, warned against dropping the pledge.

“So hope the government is not planning to drop its climate finance pledge to some of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world,” he said on Twitter.

When Mr Johnson announced the commitment there was “spontaneous applause” and “it was a proud moment for the UK”, Sir Alok said.

More from The Courier

Two-vehicle crash on A9 at Auchterarder.
Two men taken to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder
Police outside house in Keiss where man's body was found. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Former Dundee resident takes her own life in Highland village after murder of pensioner
Forfar Athletic FC vice chairman Alastair Donald and manager Ray McKinnon
Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald expresses 'delight' at Ray McKinnon's decision to stay at…
The Citroen C4 is a comfortable family hatchback.
Road Test: Citroen C4 a spacious family hatchback with superb ride quality
Outside view of the property.
Fife maisonette boasting roof terrace with stunning views of Firth of Forth on sale
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man took machete to dad's house after argument
The Red Arrows will fly over Fife on Wednesday. Image: Paul Grover/Shutterstock.
Where to see Red Arrows as they fly over Fife on Wednesday
Steven MacLean on the touchline last weekend.
St Johnstone pull Melker Hallberg deal off table as Steven MacLean reveals half-time warning…
Zach Robinson
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee return for Zach Robinson a major step for Tony Docherty's young…
Ross Sinclair will have another goalkeeper to compete with at St Johnstone.
Steven MacLean wants TWO No 1s at St Johnstone as Ross Sinclair stakes claim…