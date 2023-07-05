Industry expert: Government trying to undermine encryption in Online Safety Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Industry expert: Government trying to undermine encryption in Online Safety Bill

By Press Association
Meredith Whittaker is concerned the Bill will set a dangerous precedent (Florian Hetz/PA)
The Government is trying to undermine the use of encryption by big technology companies in its draft Online Safety Bill, an industry expert has claimed.

Meredith Whittaker, president of secure messaging service Signal, said a provision in the Bill focused on encryption had “significant issues” around the mass surveillance of private information.

End-to-end encryption is a security measure that protects data and communications by scrambling them, meaning only the sender and recipient are able to read the data.

It is widely used to safeguard sensitive information, with Signal and fellow messaging service WhatsApp among its high-profile users.

The proposed Online Safety Bill, which is next due to be heard in the House of Lords on Thursday, will aim to tackle illegal and harmful content online by imposing new legal requirements on big tech companies.

This includes giving the regulator Ofcom greater powers to monitor private information that was previously encrypted.

Ms Whittaker told the PA news agency: “The bulk of this could be remedied by adding a sentence fragment to the provision in the Bill, that simply clarifies that Ofcom will not use this power to force an entity to adulterate or undermine its end-to-end encryption. That’s really what we are asking for.

“Lord [Daniel] Moylan has tabled an amendment in the past that would do just this.

“What I heard from Damian [Collins MP, former technology minister] is that he and others are unwilling to do that because they want to be able to force [Facebook’s partner application] Messenger and other services not to implement encryption.

WhatsApp on a phone
WhatsApp owner Meta threatened to withdraw the service from the UK last March rather than submit to the proposed policies (PA)

“So it’s very clear there is not just an attack on encrypted services, but a play to prevent other actors from operating this privacy.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman told the House of Commons on Monday that allowing Messenger to introduce encryption could hinder efforts to proactively detect and report instances of child grooming and other abuse material online.

However, Ms Whittaker said countries around the world were looking to the UK to take the first steps in such legislation, and passing the Bill as it is would set a precedent that authoritarian governments will follow.

“Encryption is a technology that protects privacy and expression, and it either works for everyone or it is broken for everyone, leaving infrastructure vulnerable to hackers, to exploitation and to social control if those powers fall into the hands of the wrong regime,” she said.

Describing the Online Safety Bill as “extraordinarily important”, Ms Whittaker, who started her career at tech giant Google, said the legislation was also vital from a business perspective.

WhatsApp owner Meta threatened to withdraw the service from the UK last March rather than submit to the proposed policies.

She said: “I think there is also a real economic threat that this legislation poses to the UK’s desires to be a leader in technology and AI.

“I’m hearing from AI leaders that I know that there is a concern that this Bill reveals that the UK Government does not have a coherent position on technology.”

Despite her concerns around encryption, Ms Whittaker said the Online Safety Bill more broadly also contained some “very positive” provisions and remained hopeful a resolution could be found.

She said: “I would at this moment register cautious optimism. My sense is this provision was snuck in at the last minute – it was only added in September [2022] and that was a fairly chaotic time in the UK.

“People with a lot on their plates didn’t necessarily understand the significance of what was happening – it flew under the radar.”

