Croft grants scheme extended to help boost energy efficiency

Grants for crofters to make their homes more energy efficient could help retain people in some of Scotland’s most remote communities, the energy and environment minister has said.

Gillian Martin said crofters have been “disproportionately” impacted by high energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis, but an extension of the Scottish Government’s Croft House Grant scheme will mean they can apply for up to £38,000 to fund energy saving improvements – such as installing insulation, fitting new windows or installing zero-emission heating systems.

Over the past year, the Scottish Government said it has already awarded more than £1 million in grant funding to help crofters across Scotland build and improve their homes.

Scotland has about 21,400 crofts, but many of them have older properties that are not built to the high energy efficiency standards required today.

Ms Martin said the SNP has a “track record of investing to improve croft housing”, noting that since January 2007, more than £24.4 million in Croft House Grant payments have helped build and improve 1,100 properties.

But she said the climate emergency and energy crisis have “highlighted the need for energy efficiency improvements to existing housing stocks”.

The minister added: “Crofting plays such an important part in the long-term sustainability of our rural and island areas.

“Crofters in remote and rural areas are disproportionately affected by high energy costs and the cost of living. Until now the UK Government has provided no targeted support to these households and businesses, who need it the most.

“At a time when costs are rising, I hope that the introduction of energy efficiency measures to the Croft House Grant will help support people to continue to live and work in these remote and often fragile communities.”