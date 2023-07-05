UK services sector uplift slows as higher interest rates take toll on demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK services sector uplift slows as higher interest rates take toll on demand

By Press Association
Higher borrowing costs and worries about cost of living pressures has begun to take its toll on the UK services sector (James Manning/PA)
Higher borrowing costs and worries about cost of living pressures have begun to take their toll on the UK services sector, which saw a slower uplift in June, according to an influential survey.

But while cost inflation levels across the sector eased last month, it may not be enough to avoid further interest rate hikes, economists suggested.

The closely-watched S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 53.7 last month, down from 55.2 in May.

Any score above 50 indicates the sector is growing, whereas a score below means it is shrinking.

June’s lower score marked a dip from May’s rebound, when buoyant demand for services boosted activity across the sector and added to inflationary pressures.

Workers in the services sector – which includes everything from restaurants and hotels, education and healthcare, to transport – said businesses and consumers were still spending robustly, despite pressure on budgets from inflation.

But the survey found weaker demand in pockets of the industry, such as real estate and construction, which have been affected by higher interest rates driving up mortgage costs.

Volumes of new work increased at the slowest pace since February, with customers often taking longer to weigh up concerns about the economy and higher borrowing costs before buying, the report found.

However, input cost inflation eased to the slowest rate in more than two years, in welcome news that price rises could have turned a corner.

But service providers still faced cost pressures among the strongest since the survey began nearly 27 years ago, with higher staff wages offsetting falling electricity and fuel bills.

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), said: “Though the sector remained in expansion mode, customer appetite to spend had decreased with concerns over interest rates and cost of living rises affecting household budgets.

“With the UK economy still a hair’s breadth away from recession, companies will be making modest plans for future business this year rather than for the highs experienced in the last few months.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that while price rises appear to be slowing, it is not quick enough to avert further interest rate hikes.

It comes as the Bank of England is closely watching services sector inflation levels, which helps it decide whether or not it can stop raising borrowing costs.

“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will need to see price rises slow over a period of at least a few months before it is willing to call time on its hiking cycle”, Mr Tombs said.

