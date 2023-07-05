Government leaving ‘vacuum’ on climate change, says Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government leaving ‘vacuum’ on climate change, says Tory MP

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak made ‘strong commitments’ on green finance as chancellor, but as Prime Minister has left ‘a vacuum’, a Tory MP has said (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak made ‘strong commitments’ on green finance as chancellor, but as Prime Minister has left ‘a vacuum’, a Tory MP has said (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Government’s “silence” on climate policy has left a “vacuum” that could be filled by opponents of net zero, a senior green Tory has warned.

Conservative MP Chris Skidmore said the Prime Minister needs to set out a vision to ensure the UK remains a leader on tackling climate change, but at the moment is not doing so.

His comments follow the resignation of Lord Zac Goldsmith, who accused Rishi Sunak of being “uninterested” in action on climate change and said the UK had “visibly stepped off the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature” when he quit as environment minister last week.

Asked whether he agreed with Lord Goldsmith, Mr Skidmore told a conference at the Institute for Government: “You’ve got to keep on making the case, and at the moment there is a vacuum and silence.

“And that’s the challenge, because otherwise that space will get filled. It will either get filled by the Labour Party with their green industrial policy, or it will get filled by the climate delayers and detractors who then dominate the front pages of the Telegraph and the Mail.

“That’s the challenge – if you’re not willing to show leadership, someone else will.”

Mr Skidmore, who has been a prominent voice among green Conservatives and chaired a review of the UK’s net zero commitments in 2022, added that Mr Sunak had made “really strong commitments” on green finance as Chancellor, but now needed to deliver.

He said: “Commitments are just words on a page unless you follow them through and deliver and grind away.”

Climate change review
Chris Skidmore chaired a review of net zero which called for the Government to go ‘further and faster’ with its climate change policies (Joe Giddens/PA)

He added: “Politicians can hope that they can set out individual policies and the public will thank them for the individual policies, but that’s not the case in my experience unless you can stand up and give a vision for who you are, where you’re going, why you need to take the rest of the country and communities with you.

“That’s what’s needed at this moment in time to deliver on net zero.”

Wednesday brought renewed concern over the Government’s climate change commitments as a document leaked to the Guardian suggested Mr Sunak’s promise of contributing £11.6 billion to international climate finance was in danger of being missed.

The document suggested the decision to reduce aid spending to 0.5% of GDP meant meeting the pledge would require a “reorientation” on a scale which “has not previously been achieved”.

The Government denied that the pledge had been dropped and insisted it was committed to delivering the £11.6 billion by March 2026.

More from The Courier

Ninewells Hospital involved in "UK first" procedure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Virus used to treat hip infection at Ninewells in 'UK-first' procedure
Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
Image of 15-year-old missing Dundee teenager, Kharis Robertson.
Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Dundee girl
The shocking incident happened in Caird Park in Dundee.
Teenager in court for setting fire to young girl's leg in Dundee
The dolphins that were stranded. Image: David Hovell
Rescue operation to save two dolphins stranded on Monifieth beach
James McPake and Dave Mackay will be without Kane Ritchie-Hosler for the start of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal extent of Kane Ritchie-Hosler injury
Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
Croft Crescent, Markinch.
Fife man who shot neighbour in neck 'lucky' not to have killed him
The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
Two men airlifted to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder