Ministers urged to clarify manifesto commitment to free dentistry

A Holyrood committee has called on the Scottish Government to clarify if it is still committed to making NHS dentistry free at the point of use for all by the end of the parliamentary session and to lay out how much it will cost.

The SNP manifesto ahead of the 2021 election included a pledge to abolish “all NHS dentistry charges”, with the rollout to start with the exemption of those aged under 26 from paying for treatment.

No date has been set for the extension of the policy.

Following an inquiry into NHS dentistry, the Covid-19 Recovery Committee at Holyrood has written to public health minister Jenni Minto with recommendations for the improvement of services.

In written evidence to the committee, Ms Minto acknowledged “rising inflation and existential macroeconomic effects are having a significant impact on the dental sector”, with the committee hearing from the sector that cost pressures may make it more difficult to meet the commitment.

The COVID-19 Recovery Committee have published a new letter to @scotgov Minister for Public Health @jenni_minto making a series of recommendations following the conclusion of their inquiry into the recovery of NHS dental services. Read the letter here⤵️https://t.co/3zQ0GuVvKY pic.twitter.com/fTuRkuoLvk — Scottish Parliament (@ScotParl) July 5, 2023

In his letter to the minister, convener Jim Fairlie said: “The committee seeks clarification on whether the Scottish Government remains committed to its manifesto commitment to ‘“make services free at the point of use for all’ by the end of session six.

“If this commitment remains, the committee seeks clarification on when this policy will be fully implemented and how the Scottish Government intends to progress this policy beyond its current provision for people up to the age of 25.”

The committee also asked the Scottish Government to provide costings for the policy, as well as what will be done to address employment and retention issues within NHS services.

Mr Fairlie said the sector had raised issues with recruitment during the inquiry, but claimed the problem is not as prevalent in private practice as it is in the NHS.

“The committee invites the Scottish Government to provide further information to Parliament and to consult with its stakeholders on the funding package that will accompany its policy ambition to make services free at the point of use for all, as well as its plans to address the underlying recruitment and retention issues as part of its delivery plan,” he wrote.