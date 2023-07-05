Draft deal on UK rejoining EU’s Horizon science scheme drawn up, sources say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Draft deal on UK rejoining EU’s Horizon science scheme drawn up, sources say

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen could approve the draft deal (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen could approve the draft deal (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Britain and the European Union are edging closer to a deal on the UK’s re-entry into the Horizon Europe research programme.

Sources said negotiators have produced a draft document following months of talks, with Rishi Sunak expected to consider it in the coming days.

However, the Prime Minister could still reject the proposals over the price-tag of rejoining the £85 billion scheme.

Mr Sunak will be meeting European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen in Lithuania next week, providing an opportunity for in-person talks on Horizon.

First reported by the Politico website, a Whitehall source confirmed to the PA news agency that a draft deal had been drawn up.

But they said: “The EU have moved a little on the money but not nearly as much as the PM wants.”

Mr Sunak and the European Commission chief will be in Vilnius for the Nato summit on Tuesday, where they could meet one-on-one on the sidelines.

The Government did not deny a draft deal had been written, but a spokesman said: “Talks are ongoing and therefore, we have not yet agreed a deal.”

The UK was frozen out of associate membership of Horizon in a tit-for-tat retaliation over post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland.

Talks resumed after Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen signed the Windsor Framework in February, thawing relations following the hostilities under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Greg Clark, the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee chairman, said: “The reports that an agreement may soon be reached on the UK re-joining Horizon Europe are a welcome sign of progress. We look forward to examining any agreement that is reached.”

Scientists were also welcoming what would be a “major step forward”.

Professor Sarah Main, the executive director of the Campaign for Science and Engineering, said: “This is an encouraging development. If confirmed, this raises the promising prospect of a deal within days, which would be the best of news for UK science.

“I urge the Prime Minister and president of the European Commission to secure this agreement, enabling researchers to get on with the vital role they play in improving people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Horizon is a collaboration involving Europe’s leading research institutes and technology companies.

EU member states contribute funds, which are then allocated to individuals or organisations on merit.

More from The Courier

Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.
Montrose offer fans FREE entry Links Park - if they wear the new kit
With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.
4 Tayside and Fife flats for £30,000 or under
Bruce Storie raped a woman at Rewind Scotland in 2019. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock.
Rewind festival rapist jailed for 12 years
Overflowing Craigie Burn in Perth.
£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth
SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party
Ninewells Hospital involved in "UK first" procedure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Virus used to treat hip infection at Ninewells in 'UK-first' procedure
Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
Suspicious fire Oudenarde Earn
Dundee teenager reported missing found safe and well