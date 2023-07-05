MSPs extend deadline for submissions on proposed new visitor levy

Businesses are being given more time to respond to a Holyrood committee as it prepares to probe plans to allow councils to charge a fee on overnight stays.

The Scottish Government has put forward legislation which, if passed, would allow local authorities to impose a visitor levy.

Under the terms of the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill, charges would apply to those staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts and self-catering accommodation, as well as on campsites and at caravan parks and boat moorings or berthings.

The money raised would then be reinvested locally in facilities or services used by tourists.

🆕📣 Extended Call for Views We’ve extended our call for views on the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill until Friday 15th September, to ensure as many businesses, organisations and individuals can have their say as possible. Share your views⤵️https://t.co/hshQnpaQ3b pic.twitter.com/lc6O8q5lss — Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee (@SP_LocalGov) July 5, 2023

MSPs on the Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee have already had a “significant number of responses” as they prepare to start scrutinising the legislation after Holyrood’s recess.

But committee convener Ariane Burgess said given that the summer could be “particularly busy” in the accommodation sector, the committee had agreed to push the deadline for responses back by two weeks.

Ms Burgess said: “We fully appreciate that the summer months are a particularly busy time for many businesses operating in the sector who may want to feed in their views, so we’ve agreed to extend the deadline for responses by two weeks until Friday September 15.

“This extension should give even more businesses, organisations and individuals the opportunity to share their views ahead of our evidence sessions at committee which we expect will start in October.”